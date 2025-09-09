Jaguars Catch Yet Another Lucky Injury Break
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to good news lately.
Last week, the Jaguars saw the Carolina Panthers lose starting receivers Adam Thielen (trade) and Jalen Coker (IR), along with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
The Jaguars are also set to avoid facing Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice in Week 5 thanks to his six-week suspension.
Loss of Kittle
Then on Tuesday, the Jaguars got another possible update as it was revealed that Week 4 opponent the San Francisco 49ers will be without their top offensive weapon in tight end George Kittle. Kittle sustained a hamstring injury and will now be placed on IR.
With Kittle now set to miss the Week 4 road game, the Jaguars could see a heavy dose of former tight end Luke Farrell. Farrell, a Day 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a key depth piece for the Jaguars for the first four years of his career before signing with the 49ers in March.
The 49ers will always be an offense that is difficult to prepare for due to the scheme and play-calling of head coach Kyle Shanahan. With that said, Kittle is far and away their top passing-game option considering their injuries and overall state of the roster.
Jaguars' Defense
The Jaguars' defense took a big step in Week 1 under new head coach Anthony Campanile, and not having Kittle in the line-up in a few weeks can only help his unit.
“Yeah, I actually reached out to him after the game and just kind of let him know I was pleased with the way that he called it. I was pleased with the way that they were prepared. I think they were prepared," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the defense on Monday.
"They played hard and he had some timely pressure calls, and especially against the run that gave us some opportunities to knock them back and yeah, there's calls you want back. There's multiple calls we always want back. Those are the ones that kind of haunt you even after wins, but I think he called it well for his first time doing it in a live game. I thought he was calm. The calls were coming in. Guys were under control, communicated. It wasn't perfect, but I was pleased with him and I think he can take some confidence from this and continue to go forward.”
Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with this news when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Let us know your thoughts with this news when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.