Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Safety
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the safety room, headlined by Eric Murray and Darnell Savage.
Safety (8): Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Caleb Ransaw, Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, Rayuan Lane III, Antonio Johnson, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
With three rookies and one free agency addition, the Jaguars' safety room has changed quite a bit entering the 2025 season. One of the most maligned units last year, the departure of Andre Cisco this offseason and Rayshawn Jenkins the season before has flipped the construction of the safety room.
The sure-fire starters in the group appear to be veterans Eric Murray and Darnell Savage, who the Jaguars signed in back-to-back offseasons. Murray has been praised consistently by the staff for his ability to communicate and calm down the back-end of the secondary, while Savage is the best playmaker in the group.
Behind them is where the battles heat up for the Jaguars. Andrew Wingard may have started last year in the opening lineup if not for an injury in training camp. He has been a favorite of every coaching staff that has come through Jacksonville during his career, and this year is no different.
With all of this in mind, it is fair to wonder how long it will take third-round safety Caleb Ransaw to get onto the field. He was the second player the Jaguars drafted this year and the coaching staff had a big hand in his selection. Like others on the roster, the Jaguars seem to think he can even play nickel cornerback as well.
Then there is another young player with traits in Antonio Johnson, who started eight games last year. Johnson has some of the highest potential in the room but his sophomore season was filled with explosive plays for the offense.
Daniel Thomas and Rayuan Lane III are both more special teams players than every-down defenders. Thomas has been one of the NFL's best gunners over his career, while Lane was a Day 3 pick made with his toughness and mental prowess in mind. The final rookie is Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, the college teammate of Travis Hunter and a likely practice squad candidate.
