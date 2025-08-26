Jaguars Announce Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Is In?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
After hiring a new leadership group this offseason with general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, the Jaguars are forging ahead with a new look roster.
"I think the guys that are on our team, I think there's a lot of clarity. I would assume there's probably going to be some players on other people's rosters that will be on our roster," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week after joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.
"That's the reality of this thing. So, at multiple positions, we have guys that are either on the border or, hey, man, we're going to have to go and look elsewhere when the time comes. That's just the reality of this time that we're in, this phase but there are some guys that are going to be playing this weekend that are fighting for roster spots.”
Below is the Jaguars' official initial 53-man roster.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens
RB: Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten (R), LeQuint Allen (R)
WR: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (R), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Austin Trammell
TE: Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt
OL: Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum (R), Jonah Monheim (R)
EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, BJ Green (R), Danny Striggow (R)
DL: Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Austin Johnson, Khalen Saunders
LB: Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Dennis Gardeck, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser (R), Yasir Abdullah
CB: Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell
S: Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson, Rayuan Lane
Specialists: Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik
"So many of these guys, like I told them last night, have been a part of creating our edge and who we are as a team. So those decisions aren't easy at all, especially as a young coach doing it for the first time really. Those conversations aren't easy," Coen said on Sunday.
"The decisions aren't easy. But I believe some guys probably helped themselves out tonight in some ways, whether it's for our team or somebody else's team and ultimately you want it help guys continue to further their dreams as well as make our roster as competitive as it can be.
In addition to these moves, the Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod on injured reserve with a designation to return, while rookie safety Caleb Ransaw was placed on season-ending IR.
