Jaguars Announce Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Is In?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed the first 53-man roster of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars new General Manager James Gladstone, left, poses for pictures with Head Coach Liam Coen, center and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, right, during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025
Jacksonville Jaguars new General Manager James Gladstone, left, poses for pictures with Head Coach Liam Coen, center and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, right, during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

After hiring a new leadership group this offseason with general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, the Jaguars are forging ahead with a new look roster.

"I think the guys that are on our team, I think there's a lot of clarity. I would assume there's probably going to be some players on other people's rosters that will be on our roster," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week after joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

"That's the reality of this thing. So, at multiple positions, we have guys that are either on the border or, hey, man, we're going to have to go and look elsewhere when the time comes. That's just the reality of this time that we're in, this phase but there are some guys that are going to be playing this weekend that are fighting for roster spots.”

Below is the Jaguars' official initial 53-man roster.

QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and offensive tackle Walker Little (72) celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

RB: Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten (R), LeQuint Allen (R)

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to avoid the tackle of New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

WR: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (R), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Austin Trammell

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

TE: Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) answers questions from the media after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL: Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum (R), Jonah Monheim (R)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) warms up during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, BJ Green (R), Danny Striggow (R)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) puts on his helmet during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DL: Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Austin Johnson, Khalen Saunders

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

LB: Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Dennis Gardeck, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser (R), Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (57) warms up during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB: Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) walks out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S: Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson, Rayuan Lane

Jacksonville Jaguars saftey Eric Murray (29) runs during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Specialists: Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates his 70-year field goal with punter Logan Cooke (9) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So many of these guys, like I told them last night, have been a part of creating our edge and who we are as a team. So those decisions aren't easy at all, especially as a young coach doing it for the first time really. Those conversations aren't easy," Coen said on Sunday.

"The decisions aren't easy. But I believe some guys probably helped themselves out tonight in some ways, whether it's for our team or somebody else's team and ultimately you want it help guys continue to further their dreams as well as make our roster as competitive as it can be.

In addition to these moves, the Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod on injured reserve with a designation to return, while rookie safety Caleb Ransaw was placed on season-ending IR.

