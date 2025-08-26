Jaguars' Anthony Campanile's Vision For 2025
The NFL is an ever-changing sport that offers no sort of continuity in any facet. Change is an inherent part of the sport, with numerous changes occurring each year. A team's defense can be one of the best in the league one year and the worst in the next, an example that can follow up with change to help improve that unit for the year after.
The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to transform their defense from a league-worst unit to one of the better groups in the league under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who will likely take his time in developing the talented unit.
Campanile on season-long development of his defense
Defenses that struggled in recent years or this past season will not become a top-tier unit overnight. There is a transition period that occurs for everyone, from coaches to players. There will be mistakes and a lack of discipline in areas of a new system, par for the course in these situations.
Campanile, who was hired alongside head coach Liam Coen this offseason, knows this well, understanding that the season is extensive and room for development is always occurring each week. At the saying goes, progress is not always linear.
"I think the NFL season is long and it's been my experience that the objective is to continue developing," Campanile said last week after a preseason practice. "Be playing your best, obviously, as the season progresses."
During the summer, Campanile explains that the development and implementation of a new culture should take place. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of reinforcing the standards the players must follow, adding a new level of toughness to the team.
"To me, that's something you're working every day. You’ve got to work it every day," Campanile said. "You’ve got to continue to practice tough throughout the season."
Campanile said he has discussed with someone in the league about practicing physical, tough situations and putting his players in situations where they have to compete each day. The Jaguars hope this approach will benefit in the long term, as an above-average defense could change the perspective of the team during the regular season.
"I was talking to somebody about that, the other day, somebody in the league, and that's important that you constantly practice physical, you practice toughness, and you put guys in situations where they have to compete every day because, toughness and culture, that's got to be cultivated and developed every day," Campanile said. "So, I think as the season goes, you're just trying to build and build and build every day all the way up until the last game.”
