What the Jaguars Have to Be Thankful For in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Thanksgiving, Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are practicing this afternoon to prepare for the Tennessee Titans before embarking on Thanksgiving with their families outside the walls of the Miller Electric Center. And the feeling around the facility in Week 13 is exactly what the Jaguars and their fans should be thankful for.

Meaningful Football

The Jaguars have real stakes at hand in Week 13, which is exactly what the Jaguars and their base should give thanks to this November. For the third time in four years, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations in late November -- something that felt a million miles away during the 2019-2021 seasons, when even a .500 season would have been salvation.

While the Jaguars are playing the NFL's current bottom-feeder this week in the Titans, that does not take away from what the week means for them. Sitting at 7-4 and winners of three of their last four, the Jaguars are in prime position to make a run at either a wild card spot or the AFC South title. How many Thanksgivings of the last 15 years can the Jaguars say that about? Not many.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts following a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With four of the Jaguars' last six games being AFC South battles, the Jaguars have a chance to make a serious run at their second AFC South title in four seasons. Doing so in the first year of the Liam Coen era would be quite the result, and the fact that it is a sheer possibility speaks to the job the Jaguars' staff has done this season.

“That is huge. We did talk about it a little bit this morning, obviously, for this game and how important games in November and December are specifically, but even more so when it comes to divisional games that the teams are used to playing each other, know each other a little bit. There's obviously some familiarity with both of these teams and staffs," Coen said on Wednesday.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs in between plays during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"So yeah, it's a huge opportunity for us. This is why you play, you get into these parts of the season, everybody's nicked up, everybody's a little bumped and bruised, but it comes down to taking advantage of these opportunities and making the most of them and having that heightened sense of urgency as we get into later November, December games specifically, as we get into these divisional ball games, how important these are. Yeah, we talked about it this morning.”

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.