How Jaguars' Travis Hunter Is Handling the Impossible
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter has done the impossible so far.
No other NFL player is doing what Hunter has done so far, and Hunter and the Jaguars are more than aware of it.
But as difficult as Hunter's two-way performances in training camp have been, Hunter has seemingly hardly broken a sweat.
Speaking to Kay Adams on the Up And Adams Show, Hunter revealed that he has so far faced very few challenges when adjusting to his once-in-a-generation role.
"Not hard at all. If I'm being honest," Hunter boldly said.
"I had my first, the first off day that we had, and I came back and did both sides. That's the only thing that got to me. But after that, I've been good."
It is quite the proclamation from the No. 2 pick, who is doing things no other player in the NFL is doing. There has been a speed bump here and there, as Hunter revealed, but otherwise it has been smooth sailing for the Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado.
"Nah, like I said, like the first after the first off day, I got a little tired. I didn't do what I needed to do during the off day, but I bounced back the next day. So I was good," Hunter said.
Hunter will get his first chance to show just how easy things come to him when the Jaguars face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener on Saturday.
“Really excited. If Friday was a glimpse of it, we should all be excited to see him running around out there, wherever it’s at – on offense, defense. Hopefully, more offense. Throw one in there for us there. But just the way he plays, the energy he plays with. Even just little things like interacting with the fans and the juice he brings into the stadium," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.
"That stuff does mean something. Not everyone necessarily has that personality, but he has something about him that’s just special. The energy he brings and the energy he plays with and the joy and all that stuff. The way he runs around, it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to play with a guy like that. I think he’s starting to play a lot faster now that he knows the system and can play free.”
