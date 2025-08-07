Jaguar Report

Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 12

We give our first-hand observations of Day 12 of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 12th day of training camp on Tuesday, their final practice of the week as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.

Lightest Day of Camp

liam coe
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen have a laugh during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the lightest day of training camp on Thursday, with head coach Liam Coen noting after practice that it was meant to serve as an example of what Friday's practices are set to look like. There were no pads on, no contact, and it seemed as if the team was working more on situational football than anything else.

There will likely still be some padded practices over the next few weeks, but it sure seems like the hardest-hitting days of training camp are now likely behind us. Training camp isn't over yet, but the hay certainly appears to be in the bar.

Lewis and Hunter Battle

jourdan lewi
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best battle of Thursday's practice was veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis against rookie star Travis Hunter. The two have had some hotly contested battles throughout all of training camp, and things did not change during Day 12 as Trevor Lawrence consistently tested Lewis in coverage when Hunter was on the offensive side.

Lewis got the best of Hunter, making one impressive downfield pass deflection and then clamping him down on another downfield route earlier in the period. Lewis has been arguably the defensive star of camp to this point and days like the one today against Hunter go a long way.

Bhayshul Tuten stacks days

bhayshul tute
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) walks over to the interview area after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' rookie running back had a slow start to training camp this year due to a hamstring injury early on, but it surely seems like he has been stacking together some solid days since he has come back 100% healthy. His speed has shown up in a big way, and it seems like he has the inside track to the No. 3 RB role.

Tuten's burst and ability to get downhill and find a crease has stood out consistently and, when in pads, he has broken his fair share of tackles. It has been a good week for the home-run hitter out of Virginia Tech.

Veteran Addition Continues to Impress

HUNTER LON
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) hauls in a pass during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars veteran tight end Hunter Long has quietly had an impressive training camp so far. It feels like there is no true No. 2 tight end between him and Johnny Mundt, but Long has certainly made more standout plays over the course of the last few weeks. Part of this is because of Mundt missing some time with injury, but a bigger part is because of how many plays Long has made.

As a pass-catcher, Hunter looks like the second-most dynamic the Jaguars have behind Brenton Strange. He has impressed in red-zone drills in the past and on Thursday made an impressive downfield grab to offer an explosive play.

Play of the Day

JACKSONVILLE JAGUAR
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field with cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best play of the day was Lewis' pass breakup against Hunter. Not many cornerbacks have made plays on the ball to beat Hunter in a rep, but Lewis did just that on a tightly contested pass near the sidelines.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on our Day 12 takes.

Please let us know your thoughts on our Day 12 takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.