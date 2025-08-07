Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 12
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 12th day of training camp on Tuesday, their final practice of the week as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Lightest Day of Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars held the lightest day of training camp on Thursday, with head coach Liam Coen noting after practice that it was meant to serve as an example of what Friday's practices are set to look like. There were no pads on, no contact, and it seemed as if the team was working more on situational football than anything else.
There will likely still be some padded practices over the next few weeks, but it sure seems like the hardest-hitting days of training camp are now likely behind us. Training camp isn't over yet, but the hay certainly appears to be in the bar.
Lewis and Hunter Battle
The best battle of Thursday's practice was veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis against rookie star Travis Hunter. The two have had some hotly contested battles throughout all of training camp, and things did not change during Day 12 as Trevor Lawrence consistently tested Lewis in coverage when Hunter was on the offensive side.
Lewis got the best of Hunter, making one impressive downfield pass deflection and then clamping him down on another downfield route earlier in the period. Lewis has been arguably the defensive star of camp to this point and days like the one today against Hunter go a long way.
Bhayshul Tuten stacks days
The Jaguars' rookie running back had a slow start to training camp this year due to a hamstring injury early on, but it surely seems like he has been stacking together some solid days since he has come back 100% healthy. His speed has shown up in a big way, and it seems like he has the inside track to the No. 3 RB role.
Tuten's burst and ability to get downhill and find a crease has stood out consistently and, when in pads, he has broken his fair share of tackles. It has been a good week for the home-run hitter out of Virginia Tech.
Veteran Addition Continues to Impress
Jaguars veteran tight end Hunter Long has quietly had an impressive training camp so far. It feels like there is no true No. 2 tight end between him and Johnny Mundt, but Long has certainly made more standout plays over the course of the last few weeks. Part of this is because of Mundt missing some time with injury, but a bigger part is because of how many plays Long has made.
As a pass-catcher, Hunter looks like the second-most dynamic the Jaguars have behind Brenton Strange. He has impressed in red-zone drills in the past and on Thursday made an impressive downfield grab to offer an explosive play.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day was Lewis' pass breakup against Hunter. Not many cornerbacks have made plays on the ball to beat Hunter in a rep, but Lewis did just that on a tightly contested pass near the sidelines.
