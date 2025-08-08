Jourdan Lewis Gives Update on Jaguars' Secondary Progress
With any young roster, teams need a veteran in specific position groups where the youth is obvious. This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars made several veteran acquisitions to their roster, including the addition of a former longtime Dallas Cowboys defender.
This defender will be one of the key pieces to the Jaguars' defense in a secondary that requires a veteran presence, especially after the progress he has seen from the group overall in training camp.
Jourdan Lewis shares an update on the defense and secondary's progress
Starting Jaguars nickelback Jourdan Lewis joins Jacksonville after a long career in Dallas, looking to bring his leadership, experience, and savviness to a defense that lacked some of those qualities in 2024. He hopes to be one of the reasons for a complete 180 of a Jaguars defense that has the talent to rebound into, at worst, an average unit.
Lewis is a well-regarded addition, especially with high praise from general manager James Gladstone, who said even without their sensational rookie Travis Hunter in the secondary, the unit is a possible strength thanks to Lewis and others.
After a light practice on Thursday, Lewis was asked what progress he had seen from not just himself but the rest of the defense and defensive backs. He responded, saying that the group is getting comfortable with calls from defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, anticipating things, and going out and making plays from those calls.
"We’re getting comfortable with how Coach Camp [Campanile] calls games and predicting where he wants to call different things and what he’s expecting," Lewis said. "I think we’re getting comfortable with that and we’re just going out there trying to make plays."
Lewis said he is enjoying how the defense has been making plays on the ball every day at practice and believes many on the unit feel the same way.
"I feel like we make a play on the ball every single day, and I really enjoy it. I think a lot of guys feel the same way about the defense," Lewis said. "We’ll see what we do in the regular season, but as far as preseason right now and in camp, I think we’re doing a really good job.”
Should the hype from Jaguars training camp bleed into the season regarding the progress of this defense, the team could put themselves in a great position to make a push for the AFC South, with Lewis being a critical part in that potential success.
