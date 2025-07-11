Fantastic 4: How the Jaguars Can Create a Storybook Season
The truth tends to fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum, between the best and worst-case scenarios. In four NFL seasons, Trevor Lawrence has seen the pendulum swing from one end to the other.
But he’s never been aboard that teal pendulum with James Gladstone and Liam Coen on the manifest. And considering the ransom Jacksonville gave Cleveland in order to draft Hunter, Lawrence is in for quite a ride.
“It was a severe overpay by any chart you can find,” said senior NFL insider Frank Schwab, who ranked Jacksonville No. 22 in his preseason power rankings. “However, the Jaguars saw Travis Hunter as a unique, game-changing prospect. So, they got him, no matter the cost.
“Maybe that's a good thing. The Jaguars might benefit from not following the same charts as everyone else. Jacksonville has zero Super Bowl appearances, only two playoff berths since the 2007 season and many years of being practically anonymous in the NFL. It hasn't gotten very far by following the book.”
Turning that book into a storybook season, at least in Duval County, boils down to four things that need to happen.
1) Lawrence reaches 25 touchdown passes: Hunter and Brian Thomas create one of the league’s most formidable wide-receiver duos, but they’ll produce only as much as Lawrence gives them. Schwab: “Baker Mayfield had 41 touchdown passes in Coen's offense last season and while that's a lofty goal, Trevor Lawrence can cruise past his career best of 25 touchdowns with improved coaching and strong weapons around him.”
2) Coen earns Coach of the Year honors: Coen has all the ingredients. He’s a rookie head coach who calls plays, and if he can navigate Jacksonville to an improbable playoff berth, he’ll author the same script Brian Daboll, Kevin Stefanski, Matt Nagy and Sean McVay wrote in winning that award in recent years. Schwab: “Why can't that be Liam Coen this year? Coen did a fantastic job with the Buccaneers’ offense last season. The previous regime for the Jaguars was going through the motions.”
3) The Jaguars are a top-five rushing offense: Last year in Tampa Bay, Coen guided the NFL's only offense that finished in the top five in yards per game (399.6), scoring (29.5), passing yards per game (250.4) and rushing yards per game (149.2).
Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s rushing offense was 26th (101.7). Achieving that level of offensive balance, effectively interweaving Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and speedy rookie Bhayshul Tuten, is critical to keeping defenses honest. Schwab: “Coen isn't in Jacksonville solely to fix the passing game; he can do wonders for a rushing offense that was often disjointed last season.”
4) Hunter excels on one side of the ball: Even the NFL’s TV-commercial format is working against Hunter’s ability to contribute effectively on both sides of the ball. He’ll certainly play both wide receiver and cornerback, but Coen is an offensive coach so expect him to want Hunter there more often as the Jaguars strategically plot the rookie’s snaps from gameplan to gameplan. Offensive Rookie of the Year doesn’t seem likely if Hunter is wearing an oxygen mask while the Jaguars are trying to move the chains.
“The Jaguars can absolutely take a huge leap,” Schwab said, “like the 2024 Commanders, 2023 Texans or any other out-of-nowhere team to make the playoffs. It's not like the AFC South is that daunting.
“The Jaguars being one of the NFL's most exciting teams, Trevor Lawrence breaking out, Travis Hunter winning an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Jacksonville winning the division while Coen is the latest rookie to win Coach of the Year — all of that is on the table.”
The best combination for Duval news is @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley on X (Twitter). Follow and never miss breaking Jaguars stories.
And, our Facebook page is a great way to connect with fans all over the globe, by clicking here.