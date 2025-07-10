NFL’s Broadcast Nuances Will Impact Jaguars Travis Hunter
Travis Kelce said last week that he expects NFL offenses to test Travis Hunter’s cardio early and often. And while the Jaguars have a firm plan to prepare Hunter physically and mentally in the days leading up to gameday, one factor is working against them.
Television commercials.
College players get longer breathers -- and more of them -- because their games are structured much differently. As a result, the average college game lasts three hours, 27 minutes, according to CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd. In stark contrast, regular-season NFL games over the past three years have averaged just over three hours (3:02 in 2002, 3:03 in 2023 and 3:03 in 2024).
Those commercial breaks were valuable advantages Hunter had at the University of Colorado, helping him to play 86 percent of offensive snaps and 83 percent of defensive snaps in 2024. As a wide receiver, Hunter caught 15 touchdowns, tied for second among FBS players. As a cornerback, he posted four interceptions and allowed just one touchdown all year.
But commercial breaks typically take place after changes in possession, which for Hunter at Colorado meant a few more seconds to catch his breath. He won’t have that luxury in the NFL.
Advertising inventory sold before games require college producers and game officials to allow for five breaks per quarter (four plus the end-of-quarter commercial). And those breaks can last up to three minutes.
In the NFL, networks sell inventory to account for two fewer breaks (18 total, excluding halftime, compared to 20 in college). And each break is no longer than two minutes and 20 seconds.
Halftime length is another factor. Most NFL games set stadium halftime clocks at 13 minutes. In college, that number is 20. That’s a significant seven minutes.
Another nuance is called a double-up. In the broadcast industry, that’s when a network stops play to take a commercial following a kickoff – having just returned from break following a score. Double-ups are despised in the NFL, but they’re commonplace on college telecasts.
Less time to rest between possessions is likely to affect Hunter’s ability and availability. No NFL player since his college coach, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has had to account for television breaks like Hunter will this year.
All that said, Hunter is embarking on something unprecedented. While Sanders in 1996 was the last NFL player to start at least eight games on both sides of the ball in the same year, Hunter figures to shatter the league record in total snaps. He had nearly 300 more than any player at the FBS level last year.
Hunter also has an opportunity to become the first NFL player since Packers Hall of Famer Don Hutson to reach 400 receptions and 10 interceptions during a career, per Adam Schefter.
But while shorter and fewer NFL television breaks are indiscriminate, opponent offenses won’t be. Until Hunter proves he can withstand the rigorous tolls of competing in the NFL, expect opponent offenses to try to take him off the field to catch his breath.
“Both sides?” Kelce questioned last week on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “That's the thing. I don't know how they're going to divvy it out. I don't know, because teams are going to be going after him.
“They're gonna try and make his day miserable. If he plays corner, they're gonna run deep balls at him all day. They're gonna run the wide receivers, just take off on him all day, just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn't you just attack him that way?”
