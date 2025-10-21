Proof That Jaguars' Travis Hunter is Finding His Footing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It took a little bit to get going, but the Travis Hunter hype train seems to be finally taking off for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hunter has flashed with impressive playmaking on both sides of the ball all season, but his play has been especially strong over the last month. This improvement was defined by Hunter's career-best performance in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, giving him plenty of momentum entering the bye week.
Hunter's Momentum
As a result of Hunter's big week, he has now cracked one key list that has otherwise evaded him during his rookie season: Pro Football Focus' list of the top-15 rookies in the entire NFL for the 2025 season.
Hunter now ranks No. 13 after making major contributions on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, with his Week 7 performance so far being the highlight of his rookie season.
"Hunter broke out against the Rams with eight catches for 101 yards, both season highs. He was targeted 12 times, with 10 coming in the second half. In the final two quarters, he notched three gains of 15-plus yards, including a 34-yard touchdown where he was able to gain separation across the field, despite a hold from Quentin Lake," PFF said.
"Hunter gained five first downs, forced a missed tackle and finished the game with a 72.7 PFF offensive grade. On the other side of the field, he was targeted once on a third-down play in the third quarter and was able to break up the pass intended for Davante Adams, keeping up with him downfield and knocking the ball loose before Adams could secure it. Hunter tallied an 83.6 PFF coverage grade."
"The second overall pick now has 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown this season. He has gained 12 first downs, forced nine missed tackles and made six catches of 15-plus yards. He has also secured four contested catches and is averaging 5.0 yards after the catch per reception. As a cornerback, Hunter has allowed nine catches on 15 targets for 96 yards. He has forced three incompletions, holding quarterbacks to a 78.8 passer rating on his way to a 72.7 PFF coveragegrade."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Hunter and his big game.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter and his big game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.