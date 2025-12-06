The Matchup That Could Define Jaguars-Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL is all about matchups, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will need to ensure they are able to take advantage of this when it comes to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

So, which matchup between the Jaguars and the Colts will tip the scales the most when it comes to the big Week 14 clash for the AFC South?

Pivotal matchup

In a list of the 10 best player matchups in all of the NFL in Week 14, Pro Football Focus made sure to include Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen vs. Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

"After it seemed as though the Colts would run away with the AFC South, the division is now in a three-horse race going into Week 14. Much of what could help sway the title’s odds is who prevails between Hines-Allen and Raimann. Hines-Allen, as usual, has been great all year with an 81.1 PFF pass-rushing grade and 67 pressures," PFF said.

"However, he’s been especially prolific of late. Since Week 7, Hines-Allen’s 41 pressures are the most among edge defenders, and his 20.6% pass-rush win rate is fourth. Raimann is in the midst of another very solid year. The former third-round pick boasts a 77.3-plus PFF grade as both a pass- and run-blocker. At the same time, his seven sacks are tied for the fourth-most allowed by a tackle — though he’s yielded just 22 pressures.

The Jaguars do have the advantage of seeing Raimann just a week ago against another pair of elite defensive ends, and he did not have a quality performance. The Jaguars have a true blue-chip pass-rusher in Hines-Allen, and he is the kind of player who is capable of taking advantage of a matchup that leans in his favor like this one does.

The road for Raimann won’t get much easier after permitting two pressures on a combined 13 pass-rushing matchups against Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter last week. If Indianapolis wants to keep its division hopes alive, it will probably need its left tackle to perform better.

Hines-Allen has come through big for the Jaguars time and time again this season, and he has had quite the run of success against AFC South teams -- and especially the Colts -- throughout his entire career. Now, he will get another chance to do so in one of the biggest games he has played since being drafted by the Jaguars.

