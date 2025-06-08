Ex-General Manager Explains How He'd Deploy Jaguars' Travis Hunter
Down in Jacksonville, all eyes are on rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. The second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has been practicing both ways at Jaguars OTAs.
Hunter played both ways during his college career and played well at both positions. Hunter also played a lot on both sides and was a full-time starter on defense and offense.
Heading into next season it is going to be interesting to see what the Jaguars do with Hunter for the rest of the offseason and all the way into the season. Head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff are going to have to come up with a plan on how they are going to play Hunter next season. Do they need him more on offense, or do they need him more on the defensive side?
Hunter made it clear that he is planning to play both ways in his NFL career, and the Jaguars will do that with him or else they would not have traded up to get him with the second overall pick. And that is the tricky question because the Jaguars will benefit from Hunter playing on both sides.
"I would do the complete opposite," said ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum on NFL Live. "I would play him at corner, get him comfortable there, and after that give him a very small package on offense, 10-15 plays, third down, redzone. And I think that would put him in the best position to be successful. I think he is in the impact corner from day one, put him outside man to man, he can play either side because he is so explosive as well."
"And I think you want to put him in a position to be successful and not put too much on his body. Like you said, he is a lean guy; he will get stronger over time. I think that is the highest and best use of his time, to get familiar with the defensive side and give him impactful plays on the offensive side, and not give him the full playbook."
Early on, the Jaguars are leaning for Hunter to focus more on the offensive side of the ball. Now we will have to wait and see what the Jaguars do with Hunter, and it is going to be fun to see him.
