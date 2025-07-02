Travis Kelce Gives Bold Take on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter, everyone has a take.
Current players, former MVPs, analysts, fans, scouts, coaches, executives -- you name it. Hunter has yet to take his first NFL snap and he is already one of the biggest stories of the entire NFL thanks to his ambitious goal of playing both sides of the ball.
The latest NFL star to weigh in on Hunter and his two-way play-style is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recently gave his thoughts on Hunter while on the 'Bussin' With the Boys' podcast.
Kelce acknowledged that Hunter is a top-tier athlete, but also thinks he will have a target on his back from opposing teams.
“See, that’s the thing. I don’t know how they’re going to divvy it out. I don’t know because teams are going to be going after him. They’re going to try and make his day miserable," Kelce said.
Kelce seemingly was of the opinion that Hunter should play wide receiver first and foremost, though the Jaguars and Hunter have each made it clear that his time will be split in some fashion on both sides of the ball.
“Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day ... the wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?” Kelce said.
Kelce will get a chance to see for himself if his evaluation of Hunter is correct when the Chiefs visit the Jaguars for Monday Night Football in Week 5 on Oct. 6. Hopefully for Kelce's sake, his words don't come back to bite him when Hunter performs in his first-ever NFL primetime game.
"I mean, he's learning to do something that not a lot of people have done and so he's learning a complex offensive system with a ton of moving parts,"Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"He's learning a brand new defense and also playing in the National Football League for the first time in his life, so been really pleased with the maturity level, his ability to seamlessly move on, maybe from a negative play to the next play. And you know, I think he's getting along really well with the guys."
