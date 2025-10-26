Rams' Star Quentin Lake Heaps Massive Praise on Travis Hunter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The rise of Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter throughout his football career earned him plenty of respect across the league before he even took his first NFL snap. But seven games into his career, it is clear Hunter's play, smarts and maturity is earning him even more kudos across the football world.
Amongst those who has been most impressed? The defender that Hunter beat for his first NFL touchdown: Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake.
Lake Sounds Off
Speaking on 'Up and Adams', Lake revealed why Hunter left such an impression on him when the Rams met the Jaguars in a 35-7 affair in London last week.
"When you're in TV timeouts or have a little bit of a timeout, you can see offensive players talking to coaches of what the defense is presenting, what coverage they were in the last play or plays before, and I had saw him a couple times and he's like, 'these DBs are doing this, what do you think about this?'" Lake said. "And I'm overhearing their conversation and it's funny because one of my teammates saw that and were like, 'hey be ready, they're scheming something up on the sideline right now' because they were having a conversation about stuff that we were in."
"And for a young guy to take accountability and be able to do that, that just shows how much confidence he has in himself and really the coaches to put himself in a position to make plays. And I was like wow. To be able to do that at Year 1 that's goes to show how mature he is. He's already a pro's pro and all credit to him. I was impressed."
Hunter has frequently been lauded inside and outside the Jaguars' building for his football intelligence and the beyond-his-years maturity, so it is hardly a surprise to see the Jaguars' top pick appreicated by his opponents for the way he plays the game.
Hunter has stepped up his game in recent weeks and had his best performance yet against the Rams, catching eight passes for 101 yards and the aforementioned touchdown against Lake for his first-ever NFL score.
