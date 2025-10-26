Jaguars Fans in Uncomfortable Situation for Sunday Week 8
Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on a bye for Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. That means they'll have to wait before they get an opportunity to wash out the nauseating taste of their two-game skid against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. While the team and its fans are itching for the Jaguars to get back on the field and get themselves back in the win column, this extended break could provide the extra time necessary for Jacksonville to fix its most glaring issues.
However, the bye week leaves hometown fans high and dry, unable to tune into their team through the highs and the lows. The Jaguars faithful will have to turn elsewhere to get their football fix on Sunday. Jacksonville isn't the only squad on a bye this week, either. Six teams are off for Week 8, the most of any slate on the schedule this year.
That leaves fans with fewer options for what games to lock into on Sunday. The most important game for the Jaguars this week isn't one that most will want to watch.
Jaguars fans need to root for the Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only AFC South team off this week. The Houston Texans match up with the San Francisco 49ers, who the Jags beat earlier this season. That game should be a great litmus test for how Houston stacks up with Jacksonville this year, even if the Jaguars already beat the Texans head-to-head in Week 2.
Meanwhile, the division-leading Indianapolis Colts will host their rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jaguars fans might not want to tune into a game featuring two of their most hated teams, but this is a crucial clash for Jacksonville's future prospects.
The Colts currently hold a two-game lead over the Jaguars in the AFC South standings at 6-1. Thankfully, Jacksonville has a much easier remaining schedule than Indianapolis, but the Colts do have another opportunity for an easy win versus the Titans this week. However, divisional games are rarely a "gimme." Tennessee just fired Head Coach Brian Callahan two weeks ago. Perhaps that recent change at the top can coax out an upset performance from Cam Ward and the rebuilding Titans.
Jacksonville also has both of its head-to-head matchups with Indianapolis left on the schedule. This will be a key chance for fans to lock in and see what the Jaguars have waiting for them in those two clashes that could wind up deciding the division. It won't be easy, but fans should be rooting hard for the Titans on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to see how the AFC South shapes up every week.
Please let us know your thoughts on rooting for the Titans when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.