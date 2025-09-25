Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Opens Up About Rookie Role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter spoke from the locker room Thursday about his rookie journey so far.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has talked about Hunter's rookie role extensively this week, especially on the offensive side of the ball. To see his comments from earlier in the week, please read below.
On WR/DB Travis Hunter being where he needs to be with motions and alignment
Liam Coen: “I wouldn’t say he's behind. I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game in terms of just man, like, alright, how can we help you and put you because what is he learning? It's a lot.
So, we've got to, I think, be a little bit more diligent in terms of putting him in positions to maybe not have to do as many moving parts so that we can just let him go play. You saw he catches the out cut the other day and makes multiple people miss, so that's what we're trying to continue to push and that's got to be on us as well. Yeah, he has a hand in it for sure, absolutely, but I do think we can help him more.”
On if Hunter’s usage is fluid and can change with injuries
LIAM COEN: “Yeah, he's right now one position on offense and one position on defense, so that doesn't really fully change. It's just more the next guy having to go and adjust, to go play some z which is what happened in the game. So no, I don't think it changes much.”
On if he will play multiple wide receiver positions later on
LIAM COEN: “Yeah, I don't think it's fair right now to say, hey dude, go learn z and x and 12 and this and that. It's like, man, we’ve got to make sure he can really go and execute what we're asking him to do first and foremost, which is play F and play corner. So, I think as we go and as he goes, I’ve got to believe that it'll continue to do this [upwards motion].”
