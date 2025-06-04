Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Makes Trailer of Madden 26
With National Football League Fans still waiting for the 2025 NFL season to begin, they can see what their teams or new favorite players can look like when the famous Madden game comes out. In Madden 26, fans will get to see how their new rosters look, take a look at new rookies, and play with them at the NFL level. It is a good preview for all the fans who will get the game.
For Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter, it was a special moment for him. The Jaguars' new wide receiver and cornerback will be featured in the Madden game for the first time, and he is in the official trailer for Madden 26. That is huge for a rookie. A lot of different people are going to get the game just to play with Hunter on both sides of the ball and get to see what it can look like.
The Jaguars traded up to take Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter was a player that the Jaguars just had to draft. They did everything to make sure he was on their team by drafting him, and he is going to be a huge part of their future. Hunter fits well with the Jaguars because the Jaguars need a player at the cornerback and wide receiver positions.
“Got a lot of juice. He can run all day,” said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “He’s like a kid, he doesn’t get tired it seems like. You can’t have enough of that."
“As far as talent, it speaks for itself, ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. I didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch. We’ve gotten to connect a couple times, it’s only going to get better and better.”
It is going to be fun to see Hunter play both ways at the NFL level. If there is one player who can do it well, it is Hunter. He is a special talent that you do not see come out of college every draft, but now the Jaguars have him and are ready to do special things and win more games with Hunter being a big part of their team down in Jacksonville.
