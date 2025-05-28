Jaguars' Reveal Travis Hunter's Defensive Reps at OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick because a player of his talents is not often seen every year in the draft.
One thing that makes Hunter a special player is that he can play on both sides of the ball. On offense, he can play wide receiver, and on the defense side, he can play cornerback -- and he is good at both positions.
But now the question is, will the Jaguars play him on both sides in the National Football League? Hunter knows how hard it is to play on both sides of the ball but it is something that he has trained for and wants to do. During his time in college he played both sides, and it was under one of the best to ever do it. Hunter's college coach was Deion Sanders.
Now as OTAs get on there way down in Jacksonville, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed Hunter has taken snaps at defense last week.
"He's still learning. He's been learning a ton defensively and offensively, as we know," Coen said of Hunter playing cornerback. "But that was more so fundamentals, techniques, it wasn't a ton of 11-on-11, 7 on, it was fundamentals, techniques, communication, that was what last Wednesday was. He's been learning with those guys and meeting with them extra as he's needed to."
"Coen said the Jaguars would split Hunter's reps at two different positions depending on practice leading up to the season, but didn't reveal a specific schedule. At times, Hunter could even spend half of a practice on offense and the other half on defense, he said," said Brad Crawford of CBS Sports.
"To be honest, I think I just need to see if my body will allow me to take all of this and continue to take all this," Hunter said, via The Associated Press. "But I do a lot of treatment, so I'm able to keep up with my body and with what I need for my body."
It is going to be interesting to see how much time Hunter spends playing on both sides of the ball next season. Do not be surprised if you see him playing a lot more on both sides than everyone thought. Hunter is special, and he can show it on both sides.
