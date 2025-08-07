Why 11 Personnel Could Be Critical for Jaguars in 2025
Liam Coen opted not to fix what wasn’t broken last season in Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield continued to excel with three wide receivers on the field.
It’s called 11 personnel. The first number refers to the number of running backs in a formation (one) and the second number refers to the number of tight ends (one). That grouping of offensive players also means three wide receivers.
Mayfield is a darkhorse MVP candidate this year after Coen helped him finish tied for second in the NFL with 41 touchdown passes and third with 4,500 passing yards. A former No. 1-overall pick who found Coen after a few inconsistent seasons was a recipe that produced a career season for Mayfield.
Trevor Lawrence is in a similar situation, so don’t prematurely consider his career a lost cause.
Mayfield's production in 11 personnel
According to ESPN’s Paul Hembekides, Mayfield over the past two seasons led the NFL with 69 touchdown passes (including 2023 with future Panthers head coach Dave Canales as his offensive coordinator). And of those 69, 51 of them – or 73.9 percent – were in 11 personnel, with three wideouts on the field.
The Jaguars’ top three wideouts are Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. Last season, Tampa Bay’s three best wide receivers – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and rookie Jalen McMillan -- accounted for 2,041 receiving yards and 24 touchdown catches.
If Hunter’s overall offensive-snaps total is limited by his time on defense, he could be comparable to Godwin. Last year, the explosive Bucs receiver played seven games before a dislocated ankle ended his season.
Hunter's learning curve
And according to Coen, Hunter’s offensive snaps were limited at practice Tuesday as the rookie took reps on both sides of the ball.
- “Four-minute stuff,” Coen said, referring to Hunter’s situational deployment on Tuesday. “We weren't playing in any 11 personnel. He's still learning 12 personnel, other positions so that he can continue to get in some of those personnel groupings, because he plays the F in 11.
- “To go and play the Z in 12, it's just another added learning curve that we need to continue to work on. I think he'll say he was probably a little bit more tired than he usually gets. I thought he still showed up, made some plays across the middle as he's kind of continued to do and it's just good to get into that habit.”
That learning curve might be one of the reasons Lawrence said Tuesday didn’t qualify as a quality session, but one explosive connection with Hunter could change everything.
“Today was definitely one of our worst days as an offense,” the quarterback said. “Even speaking just personally, I felt like I maybe didn’t see it as great today. I just felt like we were moving a little slow coming off the off day. Just need to bring a little more juice next time. One play at a time, it takes one play to kind of get you back going.”
