Watch Out, NFL: Travis Hunter Says He’s Working on This
When Travis Hunter joined Trevor Lawrence and several of their Jaguars teammates in the Bahamas before opening training camp, their cover story was that they were working on pass routes and chemistry.
Based on their social media, however, Brian Thomas, Hunter and Dyami Brown appeared to have devoted some of the trip to choreographing touchdown celebrations. Hunter confirmed this week that he’s planning something special for his first touchdown.
“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Hunter told Pete Prisco in a CBS Sports interview Monday. “I'm definitely working on touchdown celebrations.”
Any details you care to share with all of us, Travis?
“Nah, I can't tell you, ‘cause people are gonna try to steal it. … Yeah, they're gonna try to steal it.”
Multiple celebrations
Minutes after Hunter told Prisco he was planning to play every snap, offense and defense, Hunter actually teased multiple touchdown celebrations. Hunter isn’t planning to legally change his name to his self-declared nickname Unicorn, but like former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Hunter said he does have a repertoire of celebrations.
“Oh, yeah, definitely. Yeah, I got a backpack full of them.”
An astute journalist, Prisco asked the important follow-up question. Since Brian Thomas seems a little more introverted, could we potentially see the Jaguars’ explosive wide receiver involved or even playing a starring role in future touchdown festivities?
“He's not shy,” Hunter proclaimed, “but yeah, he's definitely working on something. That's what he told me.”
New energy in Duval
Hunter and Lawrence already have a special handshake. And since the moment James Gladstone orchestrated the trade with Cleveland to move up three spots in the first round and draft Hunter at No. 2 overall, Jacksonville has had a shot of energy and excitement the NFL franchise has rarely seen since it joined the league as an expansion franchise in 1995.
Hunter is the obvious catalyst.
"Yeah, always,” he said. “You know, I try to bring the energy, with my stuff into it. … I'm always trying to do something, always trying to work and get better.
“It's the love of the game, for sure.”
