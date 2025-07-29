5 Reasons Why 2025 Isn't Make-or-Break for Lawrence
Travis Hunter knows the offensive plays when he’s playing defense, so don’t allow late-July incompletions batted down by Hunter to cloud the future of Trevor Lawrence. That was one of five key takeaways from insider Dan Graziano, who visited Jacksonville training camp over the weekend.
While many consider Lawrence the quarterback under the NFL’s most pressure, Graziano shared a bit of common sense on Monday’s edition of Get Up. Here are five reasons why this is not a make-or-break year for Lawrence.
- 1) The five-year, $275 million extension he signed prior to last season has fully guaranteed money in 2026 and 2027. He’s guaranteed $37 million next year and $29 million the following season. Moving on from Lawrence after this season makes little sense from a contractual standpoint.
- 2) With most of his career still in front of him, he turns 26 years old on Oct. 6, when the Jaguars host the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
- 3) He’s not the only young member of the Jacksonville offense. Two days after Lawrence’s birthday, Brian Thomas turns 23. Travis Hunter will play the full season at 22 and the senior citizen of the group is free agent Dyami Brown, who turns 26 on Nov. 1. “So, think about that,” Graziano said, referring to Brown. “He just got there and he just started really having an impact last year with Washington.”
- 4) The Jaguars are in the opening months of installing a new offense, under a new regime.
- 5) Jacksonville’s defense last year not only finished 31st in yards and last against the pass, the Jaguars also had just nine takeaways – not only last in the league but three fewer than the next-closest team. That’s the best way a defense can help its quarterback, taking pressure off him and creating margin for error.
More from Coen's 1-on-1 conversation with Graziano
Coen told Graziano he appreciates that the Jaguars defense never leaves the first read open, forcing Lawrence to progress through his options.
“The book on Trevor Lawrence for years has been, he locks in on his first read,” Graziano said. “Get him off his first read and you got him. That’s the reason Coen is drilling him, progression drills over and over again.”
Relationship developing well with new center
Improving protection on the offensive line is another obvious way the Jaguars can help Lawrence. One pillar in that strategy is the addition of center Robert Hainsey, who signed after working with Coen last year in Tampa Bay. After the team’s first full-pads practice Monday, he said Lawrence is already showing leadership as he progresses under a new coaching staff.
“The way he commands the huddle,” Hainsey said Monday, “the way he’s learned this offense, taking it in stride and making sure everyone knows what they’re doing, he’s a true leader and a great one. I love the way he takes over when he walks in. Everyone’s locked in on him. Making sure guys are ready for whatever they’re going to have. Making sure we know everything we need to know for that play going forward.
“That’s in the huddle, outside the huddle, just in general. He’s been awesome to get to know. Great leader, great quarterback, it’s been a lot of fun getting to work with him and I look forward to the rest of the year too with that. We’re going to keep getting closer and keep getting better on that front.”
