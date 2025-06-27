Jaguars Mailbag: Summer Days
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on Travis Hunter, Liam Coen and more.
Q: Is this the best situation Trevor Lawrence has been in?
A: I think you can certainly make the argument. The 2022 season is up there due to the giant increase in both skill player and coaching quality compared to the year before, but Lawrence has never had a pass-catching group like this one, to me. Add in the potential of Liam Coen and I think you can make the case.
Q: The next time the Jaguars get a compensatory draft pick will be in the 20___ NFL Draft.
A: 2027. I think eventually the Jaguars will get back into getting compensatory picks once the new regime lays the foundation.
Q: Jags teams of the past have struggled to create explosive plays off of screens. Do you see that changing this year? Is this a squad that can block at the second level?
A: I do think that can change this year. For one, guys like Brenton Strange and Dyami Brown are better blockers than the Jaguars had at the starting tight end and wide receiver spots in most recent seasons. Then there is the fact the Jaguars have numerous players who thrive after the catch.
But the most important difference, to me, is Liam Coen. He has one of the best screen schemes in all of football and could be the ultimate difference maker.
Q: Favorite/ funniest moment on the jags beat? Could be player, coach, or media related.
A: The best locker room interview of any player I have ever covered is still D.J. Hayden. He was a great quote, said what came to his mind, and always kept it as real as he could. He was a good guy, too. His best moment came the day he did a Calais Campbell impression. I recommend trying to find it on social media.
Q: Is there any cause for concern regarding Travis Hunters size?
A: Not that I see. He is in an NFL training regime now, and other plays with his frame have found success at both wide receiver and cornerback.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the last June mailbag @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the latest mailbag by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE