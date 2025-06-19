This Jaguars Position Group Expected to Make Biggest Leap
It's not the star-studded young wide receivers or the deep offensive backfield. Don’t be surprised if Jacksonville’s defensive secondary becomes the primary catalyst for a Jaguars turnaround.
That’s according to On SI beat reporterJohn Shipley, who said Tuesday that after watching the team through its organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this spring, the defensive backs are prepared for a big leap.
“Obviously, they added Travis Hunter,” Shipley said Tuesday on 1010 XL 92.5 FM, “they added Jourdan Lewis, they added Eric Murray. But I think even just the change in scheme is going to do wonders for the secondary.
“I think the scheme they ran last year where you're just pressing the man at the line of scrimmage every single play, your eyes are never really on the quarterback and on the ball. I just think it didn't lead to many playmaking opportunities.”
Indeed, the Jaguars in 2024 ranked last among 32 NFL teams with only five forced fumbles, tied for last in fumble recoveries (two), 30th in interceptions (six) and 28th in sacks (34). They also ranked last in passing yards allowed per game (257.4).
Enter new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who as linebackers coach in 2024 helped the Green Bay defense finish fifth in yards allowed and sixth in points. Before that, he coached under Brian Flores, Vic Fangio and Jim Harbaugh.
“This scheme’s going to be a lot more off-man coverage,” Shipley explained, “a lot more zone coverage where they're off the ball and they're able to just read the quarterback, read the route combinations and then be instinctive playmakers.”
The most instinctive playmaker in that secondary might be Hunter. Shipley said the No. 2 overall selection could become elite as a cornerback if he focused exclusively on that position. But while Hunter’s splitting time on offense, Campanile’s new scheme figures to open new opportunities for Buster Brown, Jarrian Jones and especially Tyson Campbell, who excelled over his first two NFL seasons (2022-23) in a similar scheme under Mike Caldwell.
Throw in a pair of veterans at safety, Darnell Savage and Eric Murray, and complement them with free agent nickelback Jourdan Lewis, and the Jaguars could be formidable against the pass. In fact, Shipley said the Jaguars are so content with their current personnel that they weren’t in the market for two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, who agreed to terms with Baltimore on Wednesday.
“I think they like the group that they have,” Shipley said. “I think they really like Buster Brown. I think Jarrian Jones is a guy who will get his chances one way or another, whether that’s outside, whether that’s inside, wherever they play him.
“If Alexander had gotten released sometime before the draft, in March or April, I think they would have considered him. But after what they've seen adding Travis in the draft and seeing how Buster's kind of taken to the scheme and the offseason program, and obviously adding Jourdan Lewis in free agency, I think that pretty significantly changes how they would view adding Alexander.”
