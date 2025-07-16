3 Questions on Jaguars DE Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
Next up: the defensive ends.
Will Travon Walker continue to ascend?
One of the true ascending players on the Jaguars' roster in recent seasons is 2022 No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Walker is one of just two players in franchise histort to ever have back-to-back double-digit sack seasons and it is clear that he just scratching the surface when it comes to his ultimate potential as a pass-rusher.
With improved depth alongside him and potentially a stronger secondary behind him, all signs point to Walker being in line for another career year in 2025. With his future payday not far away, Walker could benefit in a big way from a big season.
What can the new additions bring?
The Jaguars added three veteran pass-rushers following the 2025 NFL Draft, signing Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawaune Smoot and Dennis Gardeck ahead of the start of training camp. And in signing each veteran, the Jaguars added a different type of pass-rusher with each new additions. But just how big of an impact can the trio make?
Between Ogbah's ability to be the No. 3 edge, Smoot's ability to rush from the edge and interior, and Gardeck's versatility and ability to be a change-of-pace speed rusher, the Jaguars now have plenty of options when it comes to their pass-rush depth.
Is there a developmental piece?
The Jaguars have a good group of veterans they can rely on, and Josh Hines-Allen continues to be arguably the most underrated defender in the entire NFL. But do the Jaguars have any developmental pieces behind that group?
The two best options are second-year defensive end Myles Cole and undrafted rookie B.J. Green. They might have to take spots on the practice squad, but the Jaguars would be wise to see what they can get out of each.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the questions on the defensive ends.
Please let us know your thoughts on the questions on the defensive ends when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE