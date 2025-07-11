Where Does the AFC South Rank Among NFL Divisions?
There are fans who absolutely despise the other teams in their division. Then there are those that, even though they don't like them, they'll root for them in the postseason if their rooting squad has been eliminated because they represent their team's grouping. Supposedly, that is due to the fact that even though their team isn't, at that time, the best, they settle for greatness by association.
So, when NFL.com published their 2025 NFL Division Power Rankings, the Jacksonville Jaguars rushed to examine where their favorite team's division landed on the list. While some would agree, others were stressed regarding the stark reality of the AFC's placement.
It's not a surprise that the NFL's two divisions that represent the Northern regions of the league are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively with current league juggernauts the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens coming out of those brackets, with teams like Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, And CIncinnati Bengals acting as legitimate playoff contenders, as well.
It probably doesn't come as too much of a shock to see any of the South teams listed either. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division at 10-7 but weren't considered a tough out in the postseason compared to the other entries.
In second, were the Atlanta Falcons with clipped wings at 8-9, followed by to 5-12 teams, the injury-depleted New Orleans Saints and the roster-strapped Carolina Panthers. So, one can easily see why their division fell to No. 7.
As for the division that Duval cares about the most, the AFC South was ranked worst, with Houston, much like Tampa, leading the way at 10-7, but the least impressive of the division winners. However, the "Cardiac Jags" get some good glaze as a possible team on the rise.
"If there's a team with some intrigue here, it's the Jaguars. Last season was a hot mess, but there is some hope after 10 one-score losses, the addition of two-way starTravis Hunter and some new energy from head coach Liam Coen. If Trevor Lawrence bounces back, this Jacksonville offense could be fun ... even while the defense might still have a long way to go."
With Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker, and more young talent, the Jaguars have an opportunity to up their stature in the standings and maybe the AFC South as well when it comes to respect in rankings such as this one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Harrison.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.