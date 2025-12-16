Ranking Trevor Lawrence's Five Best Games of Jaguars Career

The Jacksonville Jaguars franchise changed forever when they drafted Clemson quarterback and generational prospect Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, Lawrence has had some magical moments during his career, but lately they have come far fewer in between.

For the last few years, Lawrence has dealt with inconsistencies and injuries since the 2023 season. However, in his first season under head coach Liam Coen, the fifth-year quarterback has been playing at a high level since the bye week. This is the perfect time to analyze the five best games of Lawrence's career, so let's get into it.

No. 5 ~ 2025, Week 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts (36-19 victory)

17 of 30, 244 yards, two touchdowns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

I'm including this win in the top five because it has signaled the new Trevor Lawrence, the player who is willing to take risks and trust his playmakers and protection. Despite the wet, downpour-like conditions, Lawrence turned in a quality performance in a battle for first place in the AFC South. This established the Jaguars as a legitimate threat with four games remaining

No. 4 ~ 2025, Week 15 vs. New York Jets (48-20 victory)

20 of 32, 330 yards, five touchdowns; five carries, 51 yards, one touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Really, his best statistical game is only fourth on this list? Yes, this was an all-time Jaguars performance, but it was against a bad New York Jets team with nothing to lose. However, this is the game that will be talked about a lot throughout his career as what could be the game he finally broke out of his shell for Coen ahead of a three-game sprint to the end of the regular season ahead of the playoffs.

No. 3 ~ 2022, Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens (28-27 victory)

29 of 37, 321 yards, three touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) tries to slow down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) with under two minutes to play in the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022.

What a battle this game was. These two teams were heading in opposite directions at their respective points of the season, but it was second-year quarterback Lawrence who led the Jaguars in a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to take a 28-27 lead with 0:14 seconds remaining in one of the best drives of his entire career, so far. I would love to see Lawrence and Lamar Jackson play against each other again this postseason.

No. 2 ~ 2025, Week 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (31-28 victory)

18 of 25, 221 yards, one touchdown, one interception; 10 carries, 51 yards, two touchdowns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his game-winning touchdown as tight end Hunter Long (84) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

It wasn't the cleanest game for Lawrence, but he came in clutch in the fourth quarter when he was needed most against the AFC's dynasty of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars and Chiefs were going wire to wire in a terrific Monday night matchup, but the result was a wild Lawrence game-winner where he fell twice on one play and was able to rally and punch in the game-winning rushing score for what is one of Lawrence's most magical (and wacky) moments.

No. 1 ~ 2022, Week 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys (40-34 overtime victory)

27 of 42, 318 yards, four touchdowns, one interception

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after his touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Jones (7) early in the fourth quarter gave the Jags the lead against the Cowboys on Dec. 18.

A Jaguars game for the ages that ushered in a new era for the franchise. The Cowboys entered this game as heavy favorites at 10-3 and one of the better teams in the entire league, while the Jaguars sat at 5-8, needing a run to make the postseason in what was an ugly division at the time.

What transpired was Lawrence's most memorable performance against the then-mighty Cowboys, with four touchdown passes leading Jacksonville down the field in the final couple of minutes for a Riley Patterson overtime-sending field goal before Rayshawn Jenkins walked off with a pick-six four minutes into overtime. Nothing will top this...but can he in his first season under Coen?

