Uplifting News for Jaguars' Defense Just in Time for Seahawks Showdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars showed a lot in their Week 5 primetime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With a national audience for Monday Night Football, they were able to topple Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions with a critical upset at home, 31-28.
While it's hard to gripe too much about such a momentous victory, the Jaguars were far from perfect in that one. They needed a 99-yard pick-six from Devin Lloyd and a miraculous game-winning touchdown from Trevor Lawrence in the final minute to secure the ultimate three-point lead.
The defense that had been the staple for Jacksonville in its first four weeks gave Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense practically everything they wanted outside of the interception. That level of play might not be enough in Week 6's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. However, there's a strong chance the Jaguars' D will have a much better performance in its next game.
Liam Coen gives key update on Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have given up 28 points and nearly 500 total yards to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they did enough to get the job done. However, they face another tough test against the Seattle Seahawks, who currently rank ninth in offensive yards and fifth in points.
Thankfully, they'll have two new weapons on defense that they didn't have versus the Chiefs to try and contain Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the rest of the Seahawks' attack. Earlier this week, the Jaguars traded Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns in return for fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Jacksonville should also have Travon Walker back, who was unavailable for the Chiefs' clash after undergoing wrist surgery. Head Coach Liam Coen recently provided an update on his star edge rusher:
"I think getting him out there yesterday, just moving more full-speed pace than we were really able to do at times last week. I think that's helpful being able to see him use it a little bit more, and although it's just still awkward using your hand where you don't have a hand that you really use. So, he's doing everything he can right now. That was really good to see yesterday. Hopefully, you see another step today with more and more comfort level of using it. Definitely very hopeful."
Walker was a limited participant in all three Jaguars' practices this week and doesn't have an injury designation for the game against Seattle. Having him back opposite Josh Hines-Allen should help Jacksonville put more pressure on Sam Darnold than they were able to get on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
