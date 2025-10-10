Jaguars Far from Perfect in MNF Win Over Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a statement win last week. They took down the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs with the odds against them. In the process, they showed their mettle on a national stage, upending Patrick Mahomes and company on Monday Night Football, and got a breakout performance from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, capped off with a game-winning touchdown run.
While it's difficult to nitpick at such an impressive victory, the Jaguars were far from perfect versus the Chiefs. They had a fumble on the goal line, let up nearly 500 total yards on defense, T-Law threw an interception on a controversial no-call that still would have been a bad decision regardless, had at least one other turnover-worthy play, and needed a 99-yard pick-six from Devin Lloyd to win by three points.
Even at 4-1, the Jaguars have yet to play a complete game in all three phases of the sport. For most of the season, the offense has lagged behind, especially the air attack. Against the Chiefs, though, it was the defense that was off the mark.
Jaguars' defense knows it has to be better
The Jacksonville Jaguars did enough on both sides of the ball to get a critical 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. However, outside of Devin Lloyd's incredible takeaway, Patrick Mahomes and KC's offense were able to get practically anything they wanted in Duval.
Not only did the Chiefs' quarterback have a great game, with 378 total yards and two touchdowns to one interception on 70.7 percent passing, but the Jaguars allowed over six yards per carry to Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who came into the night as one of the worst running back rooms in the league. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on whether he thought his unit felt they didn't play up to their standard:
"100 percent. I'm of the same mindset. I think there's a lot that we can do better. I think we've played better than we did, and credit to the Chiefs, they did a great job as well, but we have a high standard for our play style and our level of execution, and I think that could have been better the other night. And I’m pointing the thumb on that, not the finger. I think I’ve got to do a better job overall, and we're fired up about getting another opportunity to play a great team this Sunday. So, excited for it."
Jacksonville didn't have Travon Walker available for that game, and his absence was palpable. They also just swapped out Tyson Campbell, who's given up several big plays to opposing receivers this year, for Greg Newsome II. Between those two coming in and the Jaguars' defense getting punched in the mouth last game, they could be out for blood against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to see how the Jaguars' defense bounces back in Week 6.
Please let us know your predictions for the Jaguars' defensive performance versus the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.