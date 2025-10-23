The Truth Behind the Jaguars' Recent Defensive Issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars badly need to get back on track after the bye week, and that means getting the defense to play at a high level like they did the first month of the season.
We discuss the defense's recent struggles and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed some of these issues earlier this week.
“I think it's touch and go. When we've been able to send some pressure and get some blitzes and get these guys moving, we've had some more opportunities. It's interesting when you speak to a lot of the guys in LA after the game and how much [Rams QB] Matthew Stafford, [Rams Head Coach] Sean McVay, multiple guys, all they did was talk about our front and what it causes," Coen said.
"I think more in the run and some of the pressures and packages and guys that are able to do stuff. So, it's a fine line. It's a balance of being able to send five, send four, send pressure whether it's zone or man behind. It also impacts sometimes the front and their ability to get home when the ball has to get held onto it for another click."
"I think you look at our third downs and I think in the last two games people are like two or three [out] of 20. It's like one of the most insane third downs going, that you can see out there. If we're able to do it on third downs and get after the quarterback and impact the receivers and the coverage, we've got to find ways to do it as well a little bit better on first and second down," Coen said.
"And some of our early down fronts, looking at what fronts we're playing. Are we getting more four down, five down, whatever it is, to be able to create an advantage for our guys to be able to go? And I think having Travon [DE Travon Walker] back a little bit more this week and get him going a little bit more on early downs, we kind of saved him a little bit more for the rush downs and we've got to give him some more opportunities. But yeah, it has to improve just like the rest of it.”
