Jaguars' Star Set to Make Return vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a key piece back on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, was not amongst the Jaguars' inactives on Sunday and is set to return and likely play a big role in the Jaguars' defensive strategy vs. the Colts.

Walker Returns

Walker has missed the last few weeks with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not practice in either week, which meant he had a solid shot to return entering the weekend for the Jaguars' home clash with the Colts.

Walker returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. He was also limited in practice on Thursday.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts to step away from pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Yeah, it was great to have Travon back out there. Watching him buzz around in Indy [individual drills] a little bit and talking to him this morning, he's confident and feels positive right now, so we'll see what it looks out there today," Coen said before Friday's practice. "We buzz around on Fast Friday, see what that looks, but he's excited.”

"It's always rough if you're not playing," Walker said in the locker room this week. "I feel like that's for anybody, even former athletes or whatever hurts or whatever it may be, it's always going to be hard watching your teammates go out there and battle, and you not be able to go out there and battle with them

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) signs autographs before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Listed as inactive for the Jaguars are wide receiver Parker Washington, safety Andrew Wingard, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive tackle Walker Little, tight end Johnny Mundt, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

The Jaguars have leaned on their depth chart throughout the season and will now have key backups step up at positions such as safety, left tackle, and wide receiver.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think you have a pretty good clue of what your team is in a lot of ways even though there's still so much room for growth, but I fully expected our team to, hey, let's go take care of business as we needed to this past week and then approach this one, hey, what it is, it's potential playoff opportunity," Coen said. "So, nobody's had to say anything, but the way that the guys have prepared throughout the week… Look, win, lose or draw, I think our guys are ready to go play this game.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.