Where Jaguars' Travon Walker Is Keeping His Focus
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is entering one of the most important seasons of his young career.
The former No. 1 pick has had a terrific stretch over the last two seasons and is now on the cusp of signing his first NFL extension.
The Jaguars' new brass may not have drafted Walker, but they have clearly already shown plenty of faith in him after picking up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.
Now, Walker will look to turn that fifth-year option into a long-term deal that will make his future in Jacksonville clear and concise.
Walker's 2025 Goals
Speaking with Kay Adams, Walker explained what the Jaguars picking up his fifth-year option meant to him and what is pushing him moving forward.
"Feels great obviously, knowing that I'm wanted here, I feel like that goes to takes on that being that leadership role," Walker said.
"Obviously me, going into my fourth year on the rise to be the great player that I can be. It just made me feel like I was wanted, it really meant a lot to me."
As for what is driving Walker entering 2025, it is clear Walker's mind is on much more important things than his contract.
"I love the game of football. That's the number one factor. Like the day that I stop loving the game of football, I'm pretty sure that'll be the day that I hang the cleats up, but like, I genuinely just love the game of football," Walker said.
"And then I have two, I have two younger nieces who grown up with me, and that really just makes my mindset a lot different everything else, really, I don't care about the money, not motivated by money. I'm not motivated by materialistic things. I'm just a country guy doing it for my people and doing it for what I love to do."
After 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss as a rookie, Walker has seen his production explode the last two seasons. In 2023, Walker recorded 10 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and took a clear jump forward in a season in which the Jaguars badly needed him to.
Walker then had the best year of his career in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.
