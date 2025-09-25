Jaguars’ Travon Walker Talks Game Plan for 49ers, Kyle Shanahan’s Offense
On what DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker can do for a defense
ANTHONY Campanile: “It definitely gives you more options, obviously with their ability, their athleticism but I think it's just more they've been working so hard during the practices and that's showing up in the games. And I think when some of your best players are your hardest workers, that's a real positive for everybody overall in the defense but it definitely gives you more options in terms of coverage.”
Q: On how the play of DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker has affected the secondary
TYSON CAMPBELL: “Man, it makes your life easier. It's like, as long as I do my job, cover this receiver for as long as many seconds as I need to, that it's buying them more time to get to the quarterback and I know that they want to get to the quarterback before he even gets the ball off. Rush and coverage always work together, I definitely believe that and playing with them these past five years has been a joy.”
Hey, Josh, it seems like you guys got pressure pretty consistently today. What does this performance say about the guys you have up front and the unit you guys have built up there?
JOSH HINES-ALLEN: I think coming into the week, Coach Camp challenged up front. He said it's going to be -- we're going to rush four and we're going to drop everybody else, and so for us, it was just like we’ve got to go hunt so I think starting out Wednesday's practice, our mindset was we got to go. We got to attack. We got to prove to them and prove to everybody else in our defense that we can take advantage of games.
So today was just a carryover from Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and now Sunday to where we can just go at it and to prove the point that we can just rush four, and we also can blitz. You see what happens when we blitz. We get turnovers. We change up the secondary disguises. So, Camp has done a great job of listening to us up front and he's calling a heck of a game, and I wouldn't be -- I love playing for him. I think we all do, too. So, we got his back.
