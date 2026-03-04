Why Jaguars Should Trade For Vikings' Jonathan Greenard

This week is considered the "calm before the storm" ahead of free agency. Following the NFL Scouting Combine, the week before the league year begins features the key decisions for each team whether to re-sign or franchise tag a player, or allow pending free agents to test the market for better opportunities. Players may also be cut to free up more salary cap space.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking into the same thing—ways to create more money, extend players, or allow their star free agents to test the open market. However, there could be opportunities for teams like Jacksonville to pursue in the trade market. It is not outside the realm of possibility that the Jaguars make a move to add additional players via trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to clear up more salary cap space, as reports indicate the possibility that Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard could be traded to save the NFC North team money. There is an argument that the Jaguars could pursue and trade for Greenard to add more depth to their pass-rush room.

Why the Jaguars could trade for Greenard

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The numbers speak for themselves: the Jaguars had the fourth-worst sack rate (4.6%) and the sixth-fewest sacks despite having the seventh-most pressures. The big story here is that the pass rush could not finish after generating pressure, and that is a problem heading into 2026 despite having Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker at edge rusher.

Jacksonville's interior defensive line won't cut it, and the need for better pass rushers in this area remains critical this offseason. Yet, as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile showcased this past season, Hines-Allen and Walker rushing from the same side in a variation of NASCAR packages (all edge players) proved effective, but more depth is needed for them to remain fresh and active on the field.

Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) combine to sack Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter of their come-from-behind wild-card playoff win in January 2023. | Corey Perrine/The Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is why Greenard should be considered. While the cap hit from his contract would be expensive at $22.15 million in 2026, that number can be negotiated and adjusted to benefit the Jaguars. Plus, the draft capital cost would likely garner, at best, a third or fourth-round draft selection.

Greenard is a sound pass-rusher who had a down year in 2025 but was originally coming off consecutive 12-plus-sack seasons. If the Jaguars feel the cap number is too much in 2027, it would be an easy contract to move off of. Regardless, Jacksonville would be in a great position to improve its pass rush if it decided to trade for Greenard.

