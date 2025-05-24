How Do Jaguars Fare in 2022 Draft Re-Grade?
The 2022 NFL Draft was a memorable one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was the last time the Jaguars have held the No. 1 overall pick (and their second year in a row doing so). It was also the first draft of the Trent Baalke/Doug Pederson era, with the duo looking to use the draft's top selection to help the Jaguars quickly turn into winners.
The Jaguars ended up taking Travon Walker at No. 1 and then traded back into the first-round pick, with the franchise's rookie class playing a role in the Jaguars winning the AFC South title and advancing to the second-round of the AFC Playoffs.
Now that the class has three years in the NFL, it is fair to start taking stock in the class' development since then.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently went over his original 2022 NFL Draft grades and handed out new grades based on performance thus far. And for the Jaguars, it is a class that has not truly met its potential, even with the success of Walker over the past two seasons.
"They passed on Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick to take Travon Walker. He's been a good player, but he isn't Hutchinson. They then traded back into the first round to take linebacker Devin Lloyd, who has just been OK," Prisco said.
"They followed that by taking another linebacker Chad Muma in the third -- and he's barely played. Third-round center Luke Fortner was a starter his first two years -- not a good one -- but was benched last year. Seventh-round corner Montaric Brown has been a starter at times."
After giving the Jaguars a B- in 2022, Prisco thinks the Jaguars' class has aged, well, poorly. The new grade he assigns the Jaguars for their 2022 effort is a C-.
"I liked the Lloyd pick, but questioned taking Muma after that. Neither has worked out. I said taking Walker was a risk, and questioned whether he could be a great player. I liked the pick of Fortner, but he hasn't been good," Prisco said.
Walker is a cornerstone player for the Jaguars and has 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons, so the 2022 class will never be all that bad. But it is clear the class also has not exactly turned out the way the Jaguars were hoping.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the 2022 re-grade.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2022 re-grade when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.