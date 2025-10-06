Jaguars vs. Chiefs Gets 2 Major Injury Updates
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the eyes of the entire NFL on them tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs stroll into town for Monday Night Football.
Ahead of the big primetime clash, there are two key injuries worth monitoring: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was added to the injury report as questionable on Monday night; and Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker, who is questionable with a wrist injury.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on each injury on Monday afternoon before kickoff, painting a positive picture for one player and a more doubtful one about the next.
Xavier Worthy
"With an eye toward tonight's game, the Kansas City Chiefs had a little sort of injury scare, I would say, yesterday, Xavier Worthy popped up on the injury poor with an ankle along with his shoulder," Rapoport said. "My understanding is kind of just turned his ankle a little bit, woke up swollen. They put it on the report. He is fine. He is expected to go, more of a precaution than anything else. Worthy has been excellent since he returned playing with that torn labrum."
Travon Walker
"And then Travon Walker, the Jacksonville Jaguars star edge, former number one overall pick, two sacks so far this season. He actually had wrist surgery this week. Still listed questionable. Feels to me like a long shot for him to be able to be out there," Rapoport said. "They want to leave it up to him and how he feels tonight, but certainly seems like more likely than not, Walker will be watching his first game post-surgery."
Walker sustained a wrist injury early in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the game in the first half and not returning. He was later seen in a sling in a locker room video posted by the team on social media, and later got surgery after seeing a wrist specialist earlier this week. He did not rpactice on Thursday and Friday but was limited on Saturday.
Through four games, Walker is second on the Jaguars' roster in pressures (13), tackles for loss (2), quarterback hits (4), and sacks (2.0). He is also first amongst all Jaguars' defensive linemen in stops.
