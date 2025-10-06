3 Ways the Jaguars Can Pull Off Upset Over Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are slight underdogs for their Week 5 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. They might have home-field advantage, but there will surely be a fair amount of red in the stands, too, and Patrick Mahomes and company are certainly more accustomed to playing under the bright lights of primetime than Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jags.
Jacksonville will need to bring its A-game to Monday Night Football. Head Coach Liam Coen has ensured that his team is ready to play in every matchup so far this season, leading to a 3-1 start to the 2025 campaign. However, Andy Reid's Chiefs present Coen and the Jaguars with their toughest test yet.
This team will need a lot to fall in their favor to pull off the upset against the reigning AFC champions and prove themselves as legitimate contenders this year.
3 Ways the Jaguars can ensure a win vs. the Chiefs
1. Win (or at least tie) the turnover battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to their 3-1 start to the 2025 NFL season mostly behind the strength of their defense. The superpower for that unit has been its ability to force multiple turnovers in each game so far. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's squad might find it difficult to keep that up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jaguars' Week 5 opponent has only given the ball away once this season, on a Patrick Mahomes pass that slipped out of the hands of Travis Kelce and into the arms of a defender. The Chiefs' quarterback has been known to take some ill-advised gambles in the past, but he's been much more careful in recent years. Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's offense have to ensure that they play a clean game to give the team a chance of coming out on top in the turnover battle in this one.
2. Keep Travis Etienne Jr. rolling
Travis Etienne Jr. has reasserted himself as one of the league's premier running backs this season. So far, he's garnered 394 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns. He's added another score and 32 more yards on six catches. That's given him some impressive averages of 106.5 total yards per game and a league-leading 6.1 yards per rush.
The Chiefs' defense has been surprisingly stout this season, but they've been vulnerable on the ground. They're allowing 127 rushing yards per game, good for 22nd in the NFL. The Jaguars need to establish the run to keep ETN, their best playmaker this year, involved and take pressure off Lawrence and the passing attack.
3. Limit Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy is questionable for Monday night due to both the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener and a new ankle injury he incurred in practice this week. His return last game against the Ravens massively buoyed the Chiefs' offense, reigniting their explosiveness and opening up the field for Kansas City's tertiary weapons.
Outside of Worthy, the Chiefs don't have any other lethal threats until Rashee Rice returns in Week 7. Isiah Pacheco has looked bad, Travis Kelce's days of being a top tight end are over, and Marquise Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and the rest of Kansas City's supplementary wideouts weren't able to establish themselves during Worthy's absence in the first three games. If the Jaguars can contain Worthy — if he's able to go — they might be able to stop the Chiefs' offense overall.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all our keys for each Jaguars game this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on Jacksonville's chances to hit these focuses when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.