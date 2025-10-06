The 3 Scenarios That Would Put Jaguars in Trouble vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars might have the better record through the first four weeks, but they're still underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, despite holding home-field advantage. There are a number of reasons for this.
The Jaguars might have three wins under their belt, but the only convincing one was their season opener against a lowly Carolina Panthers team. Both their games versus the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers could have easily gone the other way. The Chiefs are by far the more proven team, currently trying to extend their modern dynasty after falling short in the Super Bowl last year.
Kansas City might be 2-2, but they're 1-0 when Xavier Worthy plays a full game. They absolutely annihilated the Baltimore Ravens last week in his return from a dislocated shoulder. The Chiefs are also completely familiar with playing in primetime, which is something that can't be said about the Jaguars.
How the Jaguars lose on Monday night
1. Xavier Worthy is available and impactful
Xavier Worthy put up a monstrous 121 yards on just seven touches in his first game back for the Kansas City Chiefs. His very presence turned a middling offense in the first three weeks into an explosive and lethal unit against the Baltimore Ravens. On the bright side for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was listed as questionable for Monday Night Football due to both his previously dislocated shoulder and a new ankle injury that he suffered in practice this past week.
If he's able to go, the defense has to ensure that they have eyes on him at all times. Whether he's taking a designed run, racking up yards after the catch, or catching a bomb downfield, Worthy is a constant threat to pick up chunks and get in the end zone. He might be the only deadly weapon on the Chiefs' offense at this point, but he proved against Baltimore that he can singlehandedly uplift Kansas City's attack.
2. Trevor Lawrence gives it away
Trevor Lawrence had his first game without an interception this season in last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers. In that one, he still threw two questionable balls that slipped out of the grasp of linebacker Fred Warner. Had he pulled down either of them, the Jaguars could be 2-2 right now.
Jacksonville has largely gone 3-1 due to its defense notching three or more takeaways in each game so far this year. They'll have a hard time doing so against the Chiefs, who have only one turnover this season: an interception that slipped out of Travis Kelce's hands and into the arms of a defender a couple of yards behind him. If the Jaguars are to win the turnover battle and this game, Lawrence will have to play immaculately.
3. Brian Thomas Jr. gets shut down
Like the Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars had their WR1 missing for the first part of the season. Unlike Xavier Worthy, though, Brian Thomas Jr. wasn't hurt. He was just mostly invisible in the Jags' first four games of the year.
He's made a few big plays here and there, but Jacksonville will need him to string together a complete outing if they're to stand any chance against Kansas City. The Chiefs' passing defense has been excellent this year. If BTJ can't win his matchups and give T-Law at least one reliable target on Monday night, the Jaguars might be dead on arrival.