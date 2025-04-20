How the Jaguars' New Regime Is Meeting the Early Test
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long way to go to actually put the results on the field that show they are on the right path.
But for those inside the building at the Miller Electric Center facilities, it is clear the Jaguars have at least aced the tests put in front of them so far since they reset at head coach and general manager in January.
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli explained why he is happy with the Jaguars' progress so far, while noting they still have plenty of challenges and tests ahead of them.
"I think you've got to get the first steps right, because if the first steps are off, you're going in the wrong direction really quickly. But you got to continue down that path. You've got to continue to build. And don't get comfortable, you know," Boselli said.
The hirings of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone set the tone for the Jaguars' new direction this offseason. Owner Shad Khan decided to move on from former head coach Doug Pederson following the conclusion of the 2024 season, and general manager Trent Baalke parted ways with the franchise a few weeks later.
The hiring of Coen was a winding road that led to the Jaguars selecting one of the NFL's top offensive minds to lead their franchise. Then, the hiring of Gladstone gave the Jaguars a young, forward-thinking executive from a winning franchise.
But even with those two key moves, the Jaguars still have more challenges ahead.
"Let's not break our arms patting ourselves on the back because of how we feel things are going so far. and they are going well. I'm really excited of what we've accomplished, whether it starts from, you know, obviously starting with hiring Liam and then getting James, and then we went through free agency," Boselli said.
"You know, we're building up towards the draft here, coming up really soon. Players are back. We've put a staff together, you know. So we're really excited of what we've accomplished so far, but it's early, and each day is a test."
The tests have been answered so far. But soon, the questions will change and the Jaguars' new regime will have the true chance to prove their mettle.
"Each opportunity is a test to see and kind of test what you're building, but also how you respond to the challenge. And we're gonna have a lot of opportunities to see if we can meet the standard that we're setting, both as staff members, coaches, players, all of us, we're all in this together," Boselli said.
"So early, I'm happy, what we've accomplished. It's exciting to have players back in the building, you know, because you know, each of these are steps in the progression of building a championship-level organization, and we got to just continue to put the hard work in and make good decisions and learn from our mistakes"
Make sure to never miss our content on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Go ahead and join in on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.