Ranking the AFC South: Where do Jaguars Stand?
The AFC South has been a volatile division for years without it becoming a strength in the NFL and the AFC itself. Too often has the division represented the worst of the worst in the league with all four teams having been at the basement of despair, especially the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are attempting to right the wrongs made in the 2000s and 2010s.
The Jaguars have had an active offseason with a roster shakeup along with a new coaching staff and front office. This is a team that has made moves to not only grow and develop but also compete quickly within their division against the kings of the last two seasons, the Houston Texans.
All four teams in the division have had a sense of activity in the offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft. After the last several months, where do these teams stand? Let's rank the division No. 1 to No. 4.
No. 1: Houston Texans
Pretty simple here as the Texans remain the favorites to win the AFC South outright for the third year in a row with third-year franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud. Losing Tank Dell is a massive bummer and the likelihood of him returning early in 2026 seems low after his horrific knee injury. However, the Texans loaded up at wide receiver with additions of former Jaguar Christian Kirk and Iowa State wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
Houston's defense also remains a high-level unit and there is no denying this group can lead the franchise to plenty of wins. While the offensive line is a significant concern, this should be a more productive and smooth-sailing offense once more.
No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars should double their win total in 2025 with the additions made on the roster and a new coaching staff that thrives on creativity and discipline. It's hard not to be excited about the potential of this group. One of the standout players this season will be first-round pick Travis Hunter, who will see significant playing time on both sides of the ball.
Outside of Hunter, Trevor Lawrence will be the big name to watch in Jacksonville. The former first overall selection will be in the hands of Liam Coen, who will be tasked with bringing Lawrence to the level of play many have been waiting to see for the last few years.
No. 3: Indianapolis Colts
I'm a fan of the Colts roster, overall. It's nowhere close to a bad unit with sufficient to quality level talent on both sides of the ball. It all comes down to the quarterback position and whether or not Anthony Richardson can stay healthy and finally come within reach of his potential as top-flight passer.
Richardson is gifted, but he must stay focused and maintain health for the entire season while exhibiting, at worst, average discipline as a passer. His starting job is no guarantee at this time, but should he maintain his spot, the Colts could quickly become favorites in the division. Until then, they are stuck.
No. 4: Tennessee Titans
The Titans will have aging veterans and plenty of youth on the roster. They are nowhere close to being the next version of the Los Angeles Rams but they do have plenty of intriguing talents that could quickly get them over the 5.5 margin currently set.
Cam Ward will be the focus of this team as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. If he finds success early on, Tennessee could find themselves with a competitive roster this season.
