What Jaguars' Star Believes Is at an 'All-Time High'
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is more than just one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. He is also one of the the current Jaguars' roster's best historians.
One of the longest-tenured players (only out-paced by punter Logan Cooke by a year) on the roster, Hines-Allen has seen it all. He is now down to his fourth head coach, fifth defensive coordinator, third general manager, and his latest offseason of hope for the franchise he leads.
In short, Hines-Allen has seen it all for the Jaguars since they drafted him in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and few others have the perspective he does when it comes to the Jaguars' new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
Hines-Allen recently joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and explained why he thinks the Jaguars' roster is as competitive as it has ever been since he joined the franchise in 2019.
"Competition is at an of all-time high right now," Hines-Allen said.
"I got to compete every single day. I got guys coming in every -- younger guys. I think, you know, you look at my position, guys are coming in younger, stronger, faster. So for me, I have to, you know, I'm a dad of three, so I got to really find a way to stay on top and really compete with myself and compete with the others and push myself."
Hines-Allen has always been a self-motivated player who is looking to leave his mark and create a legacy. And it looks like Coen and his staff could be the right staff to get him there.
"Because, again, you know, what are our limits? What is my limit? I don't know. We'll see at the end of it. So every day, that's my motivation. But again, competition, having fun with each other, really just coming out and doing your best every single day," Hines-Allen said.
"And again, it's not just him, it's all the other coaches that bring their sort of mindset into us and create that culture of competition, having fun, bring it every single day, and just doing our best, because we can be the best team in the National Football League. You know, we just have to work for it."
