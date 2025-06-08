Liam Coen's Assessment of the Jaguars' Rookies Before Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured what appears to be a solid haul in the NFL Draft. The addition of Travis Hunter and others added talent to the Jaguars' roster.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen spoke about the team's rookies and how they have looked so far this summer. Coen emphasized that the Jaguars' group of rookies are hard at work learning a new scheme and an new way of doing things after jumping from college to the professional level.
“Yeah, a ton of learning. So much learning. They're doing a ton of extra. Like you walk out here. I think it was about seven this morning, got finished working out and saw [QB] Trevor Lawrence and [WR/DB] Travis Hunter out here walking through. That's just one example. You see the rookies. They do development periods every day right at the end of practice," Coen said.
"Why we kind of leave 15 minutes per day at the end is for them to go in and get developmental work. So that has been really, I think, key to those guys learning the system, getting updated because, man, they got thrown in the mix. We're a month already into the install and so they've had to play catch up, and that's kind of what those developmental periods are for."
Coen was hesitant to name one rookie that has stood out among the others, as he believes the group has looked good as a whole. Coen explained that his primary concern at what is an early point in the offseason, is to make sure the group of rookies are not making sizeable mistakes.
"It's hard to truly judge it at the moment. I think I just see, okay, are we getting lined up properly? Are we getting off on the right cadence? Are we not making total bust mistakes? The finer details will come for those guys in training camp, but right now it's more about that broad scope learning,” Coen said.
The Jaguars need every bit of talent they can get from every player on the roster this upcoming season. Jacksonville has improved in some areas, but still need improvements in others.
They will also need Coen and his coaching staff to develop the players on the roster, while also help implement new approaches on both sides of the ball. Football is the ultimate team sport. The Jaguars will need production from everyone.
