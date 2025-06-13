Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Lands on Key List
For Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, there is little question about what the 2025 season means.
After back-to-back years that have been marred by injury, Lawrence has not been shy about acknowledging the need to put himself back in the conversation as one of the NFL's ascending quarterbacks.
Pro Football Focus recently listed 10 players who have the most to improve in 2025, with Lawrence listed at the top of the list alongside Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
"Lawrence is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign. He ranked in the top 15 among NFL quarterbacks in PFF overall grade in his second and third seasons in the league but placed only 19th in 2024 (76.8). That came on the heels of his contract extension last offseason, which made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL but simultaneously put him under pressure to play at a higher level," PFF said.
"On top of his performance not matching his previous seasons, 2024 was also the first instance of Lawrence missing significant time due to injuries. While the Clemson product reached at least 1,000 snaps in each of his first three seasons, he logged only 536 last season. There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Jaguars' roster, but Lawrence does not lack playmakers. He should have one of the most exciting young wide receiver duos in the NFL in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, which should help him get his career back on track in his first season under head coach Liam Coen."
For Lawrence to meet the expectations and pressure facing him in 2025, he will need to not only stay healthy but also mesh early on with new head coach Liam Coen and his scheme.
All signs so far, though, are that the new relationship has hit the ground running.
“Like I've said, changed some of my footwork, so I feel a lot more comfortable with that. Just some subtle changes. I think footwork, my eyes, just where I'm starting, using my eyes as a weapon, manipulating the defense," Lawrence said this week.
"I thought there was some great stuff on tape throughout the spring of me being able to do that in the ways I wanted to. So, that was a big step, just overall being comfortable with the system, not thinking as much. When you hear a play call, it's not like I'm straining to think about what I'm doing. At first, when you get in the system, you're kind of doing that, but towards the end it felt a lot more second nature and felt like I could just go and play and communicate and move fast.”
