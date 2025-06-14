Ranking the AFC South Quarterbacks: Where Does Jaguars' Lawrence Rank?
The AFC South offers some of the biggest promise of young quarterbacks in the NFL. The division sports several passers that untapped potential and the flashes to become the best at their position.
In Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence has emerged as an above-average player and arguably one of the 10 best signal-callers in the game. However, the Jaguars' franchise passer enters a critical season needing to stay healthy and play with more consistency. He hopes to do so under new head coach Liam Coen, who brings the QB-friendly McVay principles to his offense.
With that in mind, do the Jacksonville Jaguars have the best quarterback in the division? I decided to rank the best in the division one through four with the top spot up for debate.
4. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Since he is an unproven talent in the NFL, the 2025 No. 1 overall draft choice comes in at No. 4 on this list. Ward is a gifted passer who has a group of playmakers that offer a mixture of youth and veteran experience to help ease his transition to the next level.
I'm excited about Ward's rookie season. He has an offensive line sufficient enough to give him time in the pocket and he should help improve the Titans win total by a few games. However, there will be guaranteed growing pains for the former Incarnate Ward/Washington State/Miami quarterback as his play style resembles much of Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love, who offered a similar play style both in college and the pros.
3. Anthony Richardson OR Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
My heart breaks as someone who was a big fan of Richardson coming out of Florida. Injuries and downright bad play have left the Colts with very few options but to have him compete for the starting job this offseason. Another shoulder injury to his recently-repaired one has left much skepticism to whether Richardson will even see the field in 2025.
Jones is who he is as a quarterback but I see Richardson being able to rebound in training camp and the preseason. He needs all the reps he can take and let's not forget how inexperienced he is as a passer. If Richardson turns things around and plays at a consistent and average level this season, his talent alone would help Indianapolis out tremendously.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
You can make an argument that Lawrence is the best passer in the division and I wouldn't dispute it. Talent-wise, he has everything you want in a franchise quarterback and someone that can be among the tier of Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, and Jackson. Instead, injuries and inconsistencies have plagued the former Clemson superstar since the second half of the 2023 season.
Lawrence should put up much better, cleaner numbers under Coen. It should not be surprise to anyone if he can put up career tallies with his new coach. Coming off AC joint surgery, Lawrence has plenty to prove but nothing he hasn't done before.
1. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
I will never forget the pre-draft narratives around Stroud all because of the C2 cognitive tests. While Bryce Young was the consensus top quarterback, several well-regarded members of the draft media saw Stroud as the best passer in the 2023 class. He has gone on to prove many people wrong despite a sophomore slump that should be nothing more than that.
Stroud is as good as they get. He may not have elite physical gifts like Lawrence but he can play the quarterback position as well as anyone, playing with outstanding poise and awareness in the pocket to match the arm talent and three-level accuracy he possesses. Not to mention, he has made some clutch throws throughout his young career.
Houston-Jacksonville will be must-watch viewings for NFL fans wanting two great quarterback duals. There is a good chance that it will be these two franchises and passers battling it out for the AFC South title in 2025.
