How the Jaguars' QB Room Will Shake Out
The NFL cut-down day is only two months away, as teams have to have their rosters trimmed down to, depends who you are, either the magic or tragic 53.
Some guys in Duval County are given to make the cut, while others have been fighting for their Jaguars' lives in the offseason programs and will continue to do so in training camp. That includes the quarterback room, and those behind incumbent starter Trevor Lawrence. On a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, On SI Beat Writer John Shipley predicted the quarterbacks he expects to be in bold print on the team's 53-Man Roster.
Of course, Lawrence is safe. However, Shipley has only one other QB expected to leave the Miller Electric Center in August with a playbook. But that can change.
"At quarterback, we had Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens making the roster. There's not a lot to talk about when it comes to the quarterback position for the Jaguars and the 53-Man Roster. Nick Mullens is clearly the backup quarterback. They signed him to that level of deal in free agency, and that's exactly what he's been for the Jaguars throughout the course of the offseason program, the clear number two quarterback. I think Minnesota Vikings fans notice. I don't think Jacksonville Jaguars fans know it. But if he gets into a game, it has the level to get very interesting, the possibilities at the least," proclaimed Shipey.
Mullens has been one of the best backup quarterbacks in a league where he has vast experience since coming out of Southern Miss as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco from 2017 to 2020, his longest NFL tenure. After putting on a jersey for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Vegas, Mullens stuck with Minnesota for three seasons from 2022-2024. But who is Nick Mullens as a passer? Shipley broke down his game.
"You know he's a gunslinger. You don't see that in a lot of backup quarterbacks. I don't think Mac Jones was that. I don't necessarily think CJ Beathard was that. Just that backup quarterback who, you know, once it's his time to get into the show, he's willing to go out there, try to move around and make plays. And I think [in] Nick Mullens, I think you've already seen that during the Jaguars offseason program, a very aggressive passer willing to push the ball downfield."
"I don't think there are a lot of similarities necessarily, between him and Trevor Lawrence. I think, you know, he'll obviously have some stuff that he can run well and that he likes. He has a long history with Grant Udinski in their time together in Minnesota, you know. And plus, that Minnesota offense was an offshoot of a Sean McVay offense. And Liam Coen's offense is going to be also an offshoot of a Sean McVay offense with Liam Coen's own spin on it, much like Mullens played in a McVay offense with a Kevin O'Connell spin on it in Minnesota for the last couple of years."
Besides the two "givens" in Lawrence and Mullens, a No. 3 on the 53 isn't expected. NFL veteran John Wolford and UDFA Seth Henigan from Memphis are going to be in camp.
"Maybe they keep two practice squad quarterbacks, which is very possible. If they only kept one. I think it has to be Wolford just because he has experience with Coen [and] experience in the scheme. He has started games that Coen's been the offensive coordinator for before. He makes a lot of sense."
No matter who is under center or in the shotgun in regular season games, expectations in Liam Coen's system will be high for the two-man room.
