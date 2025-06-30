Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Will Get Full-Circle Moment in 2025
Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall. A short time later, Chicago drafted Justin Fields at No. 11.
Four years after they entered the league in the first round of the 2021 draft, the quarterbacks are expected to square off for the first time in the NFL when the New York Jets visit Jacksonville in Week 15. And by the time they meet on Dec. 14, the NFL world will know whether they’ve proven what they need to prove.
Analyst Ari Meirov on Monday named Lawrence and Fields as the only quarterbacks on his most-to-prove list entering training camp. Meirov said Lawrence’s five-year, $275-million extension signed prior to last season is the obvious reason the quarterback needs to succeed in 2025.
“That is franchise-quarterback money,” Meirov said Monday. “But last year, the final year of Doug Pederson as head coach, 10 games started, 2-8 record, just over 2,000 yards, 11 touchdowns, seven picks. He, of course, finished the year on IR with that very significant shoulder injury that required surgery.
“But let's be real for a second. If he was in any other market right now, any bigger market, he would be getting roasted nationally -- for the money that he got, for the No. 1 pick that he was, for the generational tag that he got coming into the NFL.”
Fields, in contrast, is now in the biggest market. And any mistakes he commits with the Jets will carry the biggest scrutiny. And while Lawrence has remained in one place, despite three head coaches in five NFL seasons, Fields is now on his third team.
Regardless of the varying level of pressure, both quarterbacks are used to the highest-powered microscopes. In college at Clemson, Lawrence was 38-2 over three years as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. He was 1-1 against Fields, meeting both times in the College Football Playoff national semifinal. After Lawrence topped Fields in the 2019 playoffs, Fields ended Lawrence’s college career on a down note in 2020.
But Lawrence arguably has more to prove this year than Fields. Not only did the Jaguars hire new head coach Liam Coen, who got the best out of Baker Mayfield in 2024, they also drafted Travis Hunter and revamped the offensive line in free agency. Plus, they return budding superstar Brian Thomas at wide receiver.
“There's no more excuses here,” Meirov said. “Whenever you get paid that type of money, the goal is not only to get good quarterback play but to elevate everyone else; not just the offense, but the entire team. That obviously didn't happen last year.
“But they're ushering in a new group of people here in the offense and of course, on the coaching staff. A lot of pressure for Trevor Lawrence to take that big next step here in 2025.”
