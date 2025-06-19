Jaguars' Offense Tabbed for Breakout Season
Offense is a priority for improvement for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team has made serious investments on this side of the ball since 2021, including with the draft selection of generational quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence and the recent additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter to give the Jaguars a young group of skill players.
It also starts up front with the offensive line as Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone made several key signings at guard and center to bolster the unit and help protect their franchise quarterback. However, Lawrence has yet to play to the consistent level of high-end performance that many have been expecting since his sophomore year in the NFL. Under head coach Liam Coen, that could change for the better.
Quickly, the Jaguars offense has become one of intrigue and excitement as people around the league have taken noticed, including The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, their outstanding football film guru with a great knowledge of X's and O's.
Nguyen recently put out an article depicting the six potential breakout offenses in the NFL and the Jaguars made the list to no surprise and starts the section by saying, "this will be the year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lives up to his draft billing!"
He mentions after Lawrence's best season in 2022 when Doug Pederson gave up play-calling, things began to go down hill but with the hiring of the creative Coen, the former Clemson standout would have an advantage in the offense, stating the run game will be a key factor.
"Last season, as the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, Coen was the architect of one of the most creative run games in the league," Nguyen wrote. "The Buccaneers went from 30th in EPA per rush in 2023 to tied for second in 2024."
Nguyen discussed the differences between Pederson's drop-back passing game and Coen's diverse zone system that could benefit Lawrence in the long run, using Baker Mayfield's career season as an example of how the former No. 1 pick can turn things around this season. Nguyen also wrote about the additions of Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari to the offensive line with Walker Little and Anton Harrison, who he views in a competition with Chuma Edoga for the starting right tackle role.
One of Nguyen's biggest reasons for optimism among the Jaguars offense is second-year standout Thomas along with offseason add-on's Hunter and Dyami Brown, calling the former LSU Tiger as someone with superstar potential.
"He’s nearly 6-feet-3 with a 90th percentile wingspan and ran a 4.3 40-yard dash," Nguyen said. "Thomas ran a limited route tree at LSU and was seen as a bit of a project, but he exceeded expectations, leading all rookies in receiving yards (1,282) and touchdowns (10), already becoming one of the league’s biggest deep threats."
Nguyen finishes with how Hunter and Brown can complement Thomas one way or another, especially if the Jaguars feel the former needs time for further grow at wide receiver with more time playing at cornerback for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. He states that Coen's scheme and offseason acquisitions could help Lawrence perform at a high level in 2025.
"If Coen can scheme up an above-average run game and either Hunter or Brown emerges as a reliable No. 2 option, Lawrence will finally have the help he needs to excel," Nguyen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.