Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Lands Eye-Popping Ranking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawence is starting to get his flowers.

After Lawrence struggled through the opening months of the season, plenty of people were down on the Jaguars' fifth-year starter. One of those is NFL.com's Nick Shook, who does a weekly quarterback ranking that shows just how far Lawrence has come.

Lawrence's Ranking

Shook ultimately has the Jaguars' starting quarterback at No. 10 on the list and ahead of such names as Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, and Bryce Young.

"I know he'll burn me eventually, but Trevor Lawrence looks pretty darn good of late. He's playing with confidence and throwing with consistent accuracy unseen since his first season with Doug Pederson. The Jags are rolling because of it," Shook said.

To put things into perspective: Lawrence was No. 22 in Week 1, No. 19 at the bye week, and No. 21 after the 19-point blown lead loss in Houston a month ago. Lawrence has been middling in the rankings throughout the season, but his strong play as of recent weeks has him firmly in the top-10 with the NFL's elite passers.

It makes sense, too, considering just how effective Lawrence has been since the bye week and especially over the last two weeks. Lawrence was fantastic against the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago, and then was even better in a near-flawless performance vs. the Indianapolis Colts last week.

"You just try to take it week by week and keep coaching up things that need to get improved upon and working on things that we're doing well. So, look, you hit strides at different times in different seasons. It's just the way it goes. And try not to overthink it. Try not to dive into too many what-ifs and this-and-thats; you just kind of keep coaching," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"You keep the standards high and the expectations high. And I thought he rose to the occasion yesterday and played at a high level. He was really accurate, really had the two drops too, that you can understand a little bit in the elements, but I thought it was one of his more accurate games, big plays that we needed on critical third downs. So hopefully we can continue to ride the momentum.”

Lawrence's next chance to take a big step will come this weekend at home against the 3-10 New York Jets.

