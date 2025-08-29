Jaguars May Have Controversial Secret Weapon on Offense
Liam Coen proved to be an offensive mastermind in the 2024 NFL season, taking quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and turning them into one of the league's most lethal attacks. His creative play-calling resulted in top-four finishes from the team in total yards, total touchdowns, passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, and rushing yards per carry.
Now, he'll be looking to resuscitate the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense as the new head coach. With Trevor Lawrence, Coen has a QB with a ton of talent and potential, from whom he’ll be hoping to coax a career year. He also has a host of promising weapons at his disposal with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and more.
The Philadelphia Eagles established themselves as the cream of the crop in the NFL after cruising to the Super Bowl before blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 for the championship. There are several ways that teams around the league are aiming to emulate the Eagles to try to replicate their success, including with Howie Roseman's aggressive roster moves. Coen and the Jaguars might just rip something straight out of Philadelphia's playbook this season.
Trevor Lawrence "tush push?"
There was much debate over the Philadelphia Eagles' trademark "tush push" play this offseason. The action takes advantage of the team's brute force in the trenches and quarterback Jalen Hurts' renowned lower-body strength. Over the past few years, the Eagles have shown themselves to be practically unstoppable in short-yardage situations because of their ability to move a pile for a yard or two with this tactic.
It's been so effective that some teams around the league tried to ban it this past summer. The Jacksonville Jaguars were just one of 10 teams to vote against the ban.
Ultimately, the motion fell through, and Philadelphia will be free to push tushes as they deem necessary this season. They likely won't be the only ones to run a similar play. According to Head Coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars might deploy their own version of the play this year:
"I do believe in quarterback sneaks, and we do have a push variation. So, obviously, the rule is what it is. So, you do need to probably take advantage of it at times. We do have a bigger quarterback that can get a couple yards — you hope for a yard or two. ... we do have it, especially if you need it... Maybe it's backed up, you're on the one-yard line or one-inch line, and you need to go out and get it there. We'll look at it."
Trevor Lawrence might not be able to squat as much as Jalen Hurts (I don't know if any quarterback can), but he's over 6'5" and plenty athletic in his own right. If the tush push is allowed, the Jaguars might as well take advantage of it.
