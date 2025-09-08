How Trevor Lawrence Feels Playing in 3rd Offense of Career
Trevor Lawrence has seen a lot of turnover since getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first-overall pick back in 2021. He began his career playing under Head Coach Urban Meyer and Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell, who ended up taking over as interim after Meyer was fired midway through the season.
Then, he played for Doug Pederson and Press Taylor. They helped him showcase some of the blue-chip talent in 2022 and 2023 that made him the NCAA's top prospect, but it was clear by last season that their system was outdated and ineffective.
Now, he has Liam Coen and Grant Udinski in his ear, leading to a lot of optimism for what Lawrence can do in his fifth year as one of the NFL's top-paid quarterbacks.
It's never a great idea to throw a young QB into a volatile situation. However, Jacksonville had practically no choice but to move on from Pederson and Taylor after the team's 4-13 finish last year. Now, the pressure is on Lawrence to perform with an offensive guru as his new head coach.
Trevor Lawrence is comfortable
Head Coach Liam Coen has spoken often about how much he and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff threw at Trevor Lawrence this offseason. The system is going to be drastically different from the archaic schemes they were running under Doug Pederson and Press Taylor. Shad Khan and the Jaguars' brass are counting on it.
That could lead to some growing pains. That showed against the Carolina Panthers in Lawrence's 2025 NFL season debut. He finished with just 178 yards on 19-of-31 passing, throwing one touchdown to one interception. While the numbers weren't outstanding, Lawrence said after the game that he's comfortable with Coen's new offense:
"I feel very comfortable. Every week is new, though. The way you game plan during the season is just so much different. It is like learning — I wouldn't say learning something new — but you are putting together a whole new plan for each opponent. So it's a lot of work that goes in during the week of not only film study of your opponent, but also studying your game plan and what we're doing and why we're running this run against this look and why we're trying to get this concept versus this coverage.
"There's a lot of things that go into it. So it's just a lot of study each week to get ready so you feel great and can play fast on Sunday, and I thought, you know, myself and the guys did an awesome job this week of preparing. We were ready to go, and we were ready for what Carolina was going to do, and I thought we played fast."
Ultimately, T-Law was able to lead the Jaguars to a much-needed Week 1 win for just the second time in his career. He'll have to put up better numbers to justify his handsome new contract, though. He seems confidently up to the task.
